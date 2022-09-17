Without three key players out of the game for Derry Area, quarterback Blake Revoir and guard Ethan Bendell out for illness, and running back Ahmad Ward on the sideline nursing a sore back, entered its first Class 2A, Section 1 game Friday against Yough looking for its first win of the season.
And the Trojans hung tough against the Cougars, even holding the lead through nearly three quarters, but two big plays by Yough one in the third and another in the fourth to upend Derry 13-10.
The first quarter saw neither team break the plane of the goal line to post any points. And it took nearly the entire second quarter including a just over nine-minute, 87-yard drive by the Trojans for Derry Area to kick a 23-yard Nate Gray field goal to get on the scoreboard 3-0 with two ticks of the clock left in the half.
Derry would strike again in the third quarter. Taking advantage of a Yough fumble on a punt return, the Trojans took control of the ball on their own 19-yard line.
Damauri Robinson rumble from 14-yards out to put Derry up 10-0 with a Gray extra point.
The Cougars, who had trouble driving the ball on Derry in the first half got its first big play of the game.
With 5:30 left in the third quarter, Yough got its first score when the Cougars’ quarterback Gavin Roebuck hit Raiden Kuroda on a lateral pass. Kuroda took a few steps, still behind the line of scrimmage and unleashed a strike to Antonio Marra who, then, took the ball 86 yards for the Cougar touchdown. With the ensuing extra point, Yough got within three points at 10-7.
In the fourth quarter, with just over six minutes left in the game, Yough would, again, get big yards for a score when Roebuck kept the ball and scrambled 57 on the keeper to score. A missed kick put the Cougars up 13-10.
The Trojans didn’t roll over and with 1:30 left in the game, when Collin Barkley stripped Roebuck of the ball giving the Trojans life late in the game.
Derry would march the ball from its own 42-yard line to the Cougars' 27. With just six seconds left on the clock, the Trojans went for a 49-yard field goal on fourth and ten and missed to wrap the game at 13-10.
The Trojans are now 0-4 overall and 0-1 in section play. Yough is now on a two-game win streak and improves to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in section.
Next week, Derry will host Apollo-Ridge, who also lost Friday to Ligonier Valley 28-14.
