It was a game of marked improvement for the Derry Area football team, but Southmoreland was still able to defeat the Trojans, 41-0, during a non-conference tilt on Friday at Russ Grimm Field.
The Trojans played for the first time since Sept. 17 when they suffered a 49-0 home loss against Deer Lakes. Derry Area’s WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game at Freeport Area was canceled last week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions at Derry Area.
Derry Area wasn’t allowed to practice until last Tuesday because of the COVID-19 precautions, but the Trojans enjoyed their best game of the season, both offensively and defensively on Friday.
Following the week off because of COVID-19 issues, the Trojans were anxious to get back out on the field. And Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings liked what he saw – at least in the first half.
“I was pleased with our effort,” Skillings said. “The main thing I was looking for was to see us fighting and scrapping for all four quarters, and we did that.”
The Trojans were shut out for the third time this season, but the Derry Area offense had momentum and enjoyed a pair of sustained drives with the game close in the first half. Derry Area neared the red zone while trailing 14-0, and the Trojans drove inside the 5-yard line later in the half, but fumbles ended both possessions.
The 41 points allowed also represented a season-low, as the Derry Area defense forced several Southmoreland turnovers. The previous low allowed was 49 points in the Trojans’ last game against Deer Lakes. Derry Area allowed an average of 60 points per game in the four previous contests before giving up just 41 points on Friday against Southmoreland.
Skillings said there were some missed tackles and players who were out of position, but he’s encouraged because those are all fixable things.
“They are just going to have to be more disciplined going forward,” Skillings said.
Skillings enjoyed the unity he saw from his players on Friday. After a week full of “internal dissension,” Skillings said that his players stepped up, stopped the bickering and stayed together.
“They really pulled together and never fell apart,” Skillings said.
Derry Area fell to 0-5 overall. The Trojans, who are 0-1 in conference play, are scheduled to close the regular season with four conference games. The run begins 7 p.m. Friday against winless Valley (0-3, 0-6) at Derry Stadium.
After a Derry Area fumble on the opening kickoff, Southmoreland scored on its opening drive. Senior Noah Phillips capped the six-play series with a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Scotties an early 7-0 lead with 9:19 to play in the first quarter.
The Trojans got the ball back, but another special teams’ gaffe led to the Scotties’ second touchdown. Southmoreland took over at the Derry Area 15-yard line after a bobbled punt. Jeffrey Johnson scored on the next play, a 15-yard touchdown run, and the PAT by freshman kicker Jake Kaylor made it 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Trojans advanced to the Southmoreland 21-yard line during the next series, but the drive ended with a Derry Area fumble. Southmoreland committed a pass interference call following a broken play, as Chance White lined up for a 53-yard field goal, but the Trojans fumbled the ball away on the next play.
The Trojans again moved deep into Southmoreland territory before halftime.
Nate Gray picked up a first down off a broken play on a 40-yard field goal try and moved the Trojans inside the 5-yard line. But then disaster struck, as Derry Area fumbled on consecutive plays. The latter turned into a 76-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the final minute by Tray Whetsel that gave Southmoreland a 21-0 halftime lead following Kaylor’s extra point. Kaylor ended five of six on extra points for Southmoreland.
In the second half, Skillings said his team was haunted with some blown assignments, which resulted in big plays for Southmoreland.
Southmoreland extended its lead to 28-0 in the third quarter. Travon Lee’s big run helped set up Anthony Govern’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Trout, and Kaylor drilled his fourth straight extra point. On the ensuing possession, Mike Oravetz picked off a Derry Area pass, and Govern’s rushing touchdown – his seventh of the season – made it 35-0 with 2:14 to play in the third quarter.
A fourth-quarter pass to Ron Collins set up the final score from 1-yard out. Lilly Wasmund, a junior running back, took a direct snap and barely got across the line for the last touchdown of the game. Kaylor missed the extra point to set the final.
The Scotties, who are 1-1 in conference play, improved to 4-2 overall. Southmoreland rebounded from a 34-7 conference loss at Mount Pleasant Area a week earlier with the 41-0 win against Derry Area on Friday. Southmoreland is scheduled to host Yough, 7 p.m. Friday in a conference showdown.
Skillings said that injuries in the game included Dom Patrick, a senior, who had a contusion from a helmet to his knee, but he was able to return to the game. Wide receiver Connor Lucas also left with what looked like a serious injury, but Skillings said it ended up being a minor one. Skillings said that Lucas could’ve returned, but he was held out as a precaution.
Skillings believes his Trojans held their own against the Scotties in the first half amid some adversity, and also without running back Ahmad Ward, who missed the game with an injury. Skillings said while Ward was cleared by trainers, his personal doctor opted to hold him out one more game, as he didn’t practice all week.
But Skillings said it isn’t about who isn’t on the field. It’s about who is in the lineup.
“You’ve got to play the cards that your dealt,” Skillings said. “And I was pleased with the cards in my hand with the exception of a few breakdowns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.