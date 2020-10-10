NEW KENSINGTON — While the postseason is a few weeks away, the Derry Area football team treated its matchup against Valley on Friday night like a playoff game.
The Trojans came out firing behind a dominant second-half defensive performance for a 19-6 victory at Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference contest.
“We needed this win just to keep our playoff hopes alive,” Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings said. “Every game is a playoff game, and we emphasized that to our players. They responded well tonight.”
Derry Area improved to 2-2 in conference play, and 2-3 overall.
The Trojans led 10-0 after the first quarter, but Valley (1-3, 1-3) struck with four minutes left in the second to make it 10-6 at the half. In the second half, Derry Area held Valley to just 35 yards, and the Trojans scored nine fourth-quarter points to seal the win.
“We said this was an important game just to get that winning feeling again, and to get momentum going into these last two games — two big games against two very good football teams,” Skillings said. “Right now, we are going to enjoy this win and get back to work tomorrow.”
With senior running back Isaiah Ward out with an injury, Matt McDowell stepped up on Friday with a relentless 183-yard rushing night off 28 carries. Though he didn’t score any touchdowns, the senior led the Trojans downfield in each of their scoring drives.
“He’s a really gutsy kid. He does everything we ask,” Skillings said. “We knew that he could carry the load. He’s going to accept the challenge every time. That was just phenomenal on his part, the way he carried the mail.”
For McDowell, the key was sticking to the basics.
“I was just thinking of the fundamentals — keep it down, protect the ball and get yards every play,” McDowell said.
Nick Detore scored twice on two- and one-yard runs, and threw 2 of 12 for 11 yards, including an interception.
The Trojans’ line was key in producing 232 total yards.
“The line stepped up tonight. We challenge them every week, but this week especially because we knew (Valley) had a pretty good sized line,” Skillings said. “We said if we keep punching them in the mouth, then eventually we are going to wear them out. We felt we were in better shape.”
Derry Area’s defense was locked in from the opening kickoff, as the Trojans took a 2-0 lead after driving the Vikings back 20 yards to force a safety, just two minutes into the game.
About three minutes later, the Trojans drove 41 yards for their first touchdown of the game. McDowell had rushes of 11 and nine yards on the drive, which set up Detore for a two-yard score. Derry Area led 10-0 with 6:48 remaining in the quarter after a 2-point conversion by McDowell.
Skillings said his team’s fast start set the tempo for the night.
“It was huge … We told them to jump on them early to get the momentum and play 48 minutes of Trojans football,” he said. “To get the 10-0 lead, I think that was important too, because when they did (make it 10-6), we still had the numerical advantage.
"The main thing we wanted to do when they scored was to make sure that we didn’t lose the momentum."
Valley responded with a 55-yard drive, but Derry Area made a key stop to force a turnover on downs at the Trojans' 5-yard line.
However, Derry Area turned the ball back into the Vikings’ hands just inside the 48-yard line when Detore threw an interception with 8:13 left in the half. It set the Vikings up for a 52-yard scoring drive, as Cayden Quinn hit Thomas Albert for an 18-yard touchdown on a pass that was deflected into the air by a Trojans’ player before it was caught. Valley pulled within four at 10-6 following a failed kick with 4:05 left in the half.
Quinn threw 10 of 16 for 98 yards to lead Valley offensively.
The Vikings looked to score again with 46 seconds remaining in the half, but Cain Latta recovered a fumble off a backwards pass.
From thereon out, the Trojans held Valley to just 35 yards for the remainder of the game, and shut down the Vikings’ speedy aerial game.
“We already had a game plan to establish the edge with our ends and our outside backers, but we weren’t getting that (early on),” Skillings said. “We knew if we could set the edge and keep them from getting outside, we could stop them inside. We are pretty good at stopping inside runs.”
After forcing the Vikings into a four-and-out, the Trojans put the ball in McDowell’s hands and let him go to work with five minutes left in the third. He rushed eight times for over 40 yards, carving through Valley's defense during a 70-yard drive which set up Detore who scored on a fourth-and-inches at the goal line. The Trojans led 16-6 after a failed kick with 11:19 to play.
After Derry Area’s defense forced another turnover on downs with less than seven minutes to play, the Trojans marched more than 80 yards which set up Chance White for a 27-yard field goal to set the final at 19-6.
After his breakout performance, McDowell knew Friday’s win was important due to its heavy playoff implications.
“This win is huge, because we need to win out to make the playoffs, and that’s our goal for this season,” he said.
Derry Area has two conference games remaining, one home and one away. The Trojans host East Allegheny (2-1, 4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, before concluding its regular season at Burrell (2-2, 2-3) on Oct. 23.
WPIAL Class 3A will have an eight-team playoff bracket, with two teams from each conference qualifying and two wild cards based on Gardner Points.
