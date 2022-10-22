Derry Area entered Friday’s contest hoping to find their first win on the Trojans' senior night.
It would not be as the Burrell Bucs beat Derry 30-8 in an Allegheny Conference contest.
“I thought we represented ourselves well at times," Derry coach Mike Arone said. "We’re not a team that cannot take advantage of the plays that are out there when they’re there, and (we) didn't do enough, hence the score."
The Burrell Bucs (6-3, 3-3) came into the contest with Derry (0-9, 0-6) averaging 291-yards rushing per game while passing for only 11.8-yards per game.
The Bucs opened the night’s scoring at 9:49 in the second quarter on a QB keeper by Chase Fenner and an extra point kick by Ryan Croushore made it a 7-0 game.
Burrell's Devin Beattie would score on a 3-yard blast with 1:48 to go in the first half that made the score 13-0 after the blocked extra point.
The Bucs increased their lead to 16-0 at the 7:46 mark of the third quarter when junior Ryan Croushore booted a 26-yard field goal. The score climbed to 23-0 for Burrell two possessions later when sophomore Mason Jones plunged into the endzone from one yard out.
“But, tip our hats to Burrell, that's a tough offense to defend," Arone said. "Again, I thought at times we really dug our heels in and grinded, man, but, it just wasn’t enough in the end."
The Trojans battled valiantly all night and were rewarded on a fourth-quarter drive aided by two pass interference penalties and culminated on a Blake Revoir 6-yard pass to Damauri Robinson for Derry's first score of the night. Revoir then connected with Mason Beeman for the 2-point conversion.
The ensuing onside kick failed to leave the final score 30-8.
“We came out and played our style of football, we played physical and we ran the ball well,” said Burrell coach Shawn Liotta. “I thought our defense played really, really well. We limited them, and we were able to move it. We were able to overcome maybe some officiating adversity there, but hey, we overcame it."
Beattie paced the Bucs' rushing attack with 106-yards rushing in the first half. Beattie would finish the night with 155-yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in each half.
“I just want to tip my cap to Derry," Liotta said. "I thought the Derry kids played really, really hard here … I knew they were going to. You know, they’re good kids, well-coached. The coaches are doing a good job and their kids played really, really hard. I want to tip my hat to the Derry kids, I thought they did a nice job here, today. I’m fortunate that our kids came out and played a really, really good football game.”
Derry will close out the season next Friday at Ligonier Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.