The Derry Area football team secured its first lead of the season against Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game at Derry Stadium.
The winless Trojans were even in front at the halftime break, but they couldn’t hang onto the lead, as Valley rallied for its first victory of the season, 32-14, on Friday night.
“This was a heartbreaker for us,” Derry Area coach Vince Skillings said. “We played hard for the whole game. I can’t scream at them because they were hustling and really trying hard.”
The Trojans (0-2, 0-6) gained their first lead of the season early in the opening quarter, as Damauri Robinson broke loose for a 30-yard run to make it a 7-0 game. It was certainly progress for a team that has been shut out three times this season and hadn’t scored a touchdown in nearly a month, since a 70-15 setback on Sept. 10 at Indiana Area.
Skillings felt the Derry Area defense played well, too.
The Trojans’ defense, for the third straight game, allowed a season-low in points. Derry Area allowed an average of 65 points per game during the Trojans’ first three contests, but that number has been creeping lower.
Derry Area allowed 49 points during a shutout loss against Deer Lakes and 41 points last week at Southmoreland before giving up just 32 points on Friday against Valley. The Trojans have allowed an average of 41 points per game in their last three contests, a 24-point drop from their first three games.
“I was really proud of (the defense’s performance),” Skillings said. “This is two weeks in a row that they really balled out.”
But big plays hurt the Trojan defense on Friday against Valley.
Skillings pointed to a 58-yard reverse early in the fourth quarter as a pivotal moment that swung the momentum in Valley’s favor. The Trojans only trailed 20-14 before Zaire Warren’s 58-yard touchdown less than three minutes into the fourth quarter.
“(Valley) had a couple big plays and they caught us in man coverage on the reverse,” Skillings said. “They ran a lot of short read routes, and our corners were lining up a little too deep, but we fixed that at halftime. But you let up a couple big plays and then things completely fell apart.”
Sophomore running back, Ahmad Ward had a big game for the Trojans with 21 carries for 118 yards. Senior running back Eric Catone added 14 carries for 66 yards, as the Trojans rushed for 303 yards as a team.
Ward and Catone led the way.
“I think Eric set the tone last week,” Skillings said. “The last two weeks in practice, we really emphasized to our running backs about getting straight down the field instead of going sideways and that’s how you get more yards. Eric had a big game against Southmoreland last week and then Ahmad started feeling it in the game tonight and started getting down field.”
The Trojans enjoyed a strong and promising start on Friday against Valley (1-3, 1-6), as both teams sought their first victory of the season.
The Derry Area defense forced a Valley punt on the opening possession of the game, and then the Trojans took their first lead of the season.
Robinson broke free in the open field and reeled off a 30-yard touchdown. It was the first career varsity touchdown for the freshman. Chance White followed with the extra point and the Trojans enjoyed a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Later, the Derry Area defense got a third-down stop, forcing a third Valley punt. The Trojans tipped the punt and took over at the Valley 24-yard line. However, the drive stalled and White’s 44-yard field goal fell short, giving Valley possession.
The Vikings took over and scored their first touchdown of the game, as Tristin Goodwin found Warren for a 39-yard score. But the Vikings’ two-point conversion try failed and the Trojans still held a lead, 7-6, late in the second quarter.
The Trojans quickly responded with another touchdown a little more than two minutes later. Derry Area quarterback Mason Beeman scored on a 2-yard run and White followed with the extra point, making it a 14-6 game with 2:18 to play in the half.
But Valley wasn’t finished. The Vikings drove to the Derry Area 1-yard line with 38 seconds left in the half. Goodwin scored on the next play, but after a failed two-point conversion, the Trojans held a 14-12 halftime lead.
It was all Valley in the second half. The Vikings outscored the Trojans, 20-0, in the second half, as the Derry Area defense allowed the 58-yard reverse early in the fourth and a 93-yard run to set the final.
The Trojans punted on their first drive of the second half. But Valley returned it 78 yards to the 2-yard line. Goodwin’s second 1-yard touchdown gave Valley the lead for good. Wilson’s conversion run made it a 20-14 game.
“We have to tighten up our special teams play,” Skillings said. “We have to clean the special teams up. We have some young and inexperienced guys out there and unfortunately (Valley) struck on special teams.”
Early in the fourth, the Trojans were driving, but Valley’s Domanick Simmons halted the series when he picked off Beeman.
Two plays after the interception, Warren scored on a 58-yard reverse and the Vikings held a 26-14 lead after a failed two-point run with 9:42 to play.
On the ensuing possession, Simmons struck again, this time on defense with an interception. But Derry Area regained possession with a recovered fumble, and the Trojans looked for a late rally. The series was stopped on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line and Valley sealed the win soon after.
Wilson found a hole and busted off a 93-yard touchdown with 1:04 to play to close it out and give the Vikings their first win of the season.
Derry Area will have another opportunity for its first win of the season next week, as the Trojans travel to East Allegheny, 7 p.m. Friday, for an Allegheny Seven Conference tilt. East Allegheny (1-3, 2-5) suffered a 17-7 loss at Freeport Area on Friday.
“The players aren’t giving up,” Skillings said. “I see us turning a corner and some teams might get surprised here at the end of the season.”
