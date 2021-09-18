Derry Area head coach Vince Skillings can see the improvement in his young football team.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, it wasn’t enough on this night as Deer Lakes sophomore quarterback Derek Burk led the Lancers to a 49-0 victory during the WPIAL Class 3A, Allegheny Seven Conference opener for both teams on Friday at Derry Stadium.
“This was our best week of practice,” Skillings said. “Our secondary, we couldn’t give anybody a rest. Defensively, I knew exactly what we wanted to do, but when we call a blitz … blitz. You have to take care of the little things and not try to do so much.”
Derry Area dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The 49 points scored by Deer Lakes (1-0, 1-3) was a season-low allowed by the Derry Area defense. The Trojans, who have been outscored 243-29 in four games, gave up 60-plus points in losses against Greater Latrobe and Mount Pleasant Area, and they allowed 70 last week at Indiana Area.
Deer Lakes only held a 6-0 lead through 12 minutes, but a 19-point second quarter put the Lancers in front, 25-0 at halftime. Deer Lakes scored two more touchdowns for a 39-0 lead through three quarters and the Lancers added 10 more points in the fourth quarter.
Burk led Deer Lakes, completing 11 of 17 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. After a slow first half, the Lancers finished with 125 yards on the ground.
Both sides were called for 10 combined penalties in the first half alone, followed by 10 more in the second.
“There were a lot of extracurricular activities, especially on the offensive line,” Skillings said. “I don’t mind the chippiness. I think everyone was working hard to try and get that first win (for both teams).”
Cody Scarentine opened the scoring for Deer Lakes with a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter. The Lancers tried for a two-point conversion, but they were called for an illegal formation and were unable to cash in.
During the ensuing possession, Derry Area’s Ahmad Ward broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run, but it was called back because of a holding penalty. That could’ve potentially given the Trojans’ their first lead of the season. Ward finished the game with 28 yards on six carries.
“It was a huge emotional swing,” Skillings admitted. “I don’t think it affected the guys immediately, but as the game went on, the penalties (eventually) started to (affect them).”
The Lancers marched down the field twice in the second quarter. Burk hit Jake Timmons with a 3-yard strike to start. The Lancers cashed in again after a failed fourth down attempt by the Trojans at their own 40-yard line. Deer Lakes relied heavily on its run game, as Scarentine scored his second touchdown with another 1-yard run, giving the Lancers a 25-0 lead at the break.
Burk threw an interception to Derry Area’s Eric Catone on Deer Lakes’ first possession of the second half, but he recovered, and the air raid continued for the Lancers. Burk hit Conner Walker with a 3-yard strike and then Josh Jordan, who was wide-open for a 30-yard touchdown.
A bright spot for the Trojans came on third down. The Derry Area duo of Ward, Dylan Rhoades and Nate Barkley combined for five sacks of Burk, with most of them coming on third down.
“Dylan has had a positive impact on this (defense),” Skillings expressed. “He’s really the spirit of the defense. He works hard, and I thought he had a really good game, (and) he’s learning to control himself. Ward and Barkley are really stepping up as leaders, especially as linebackers.”
Skillings wants to see his young team continue to make improvements. The Trojans are back in action, 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport Area in another conference showdown. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall and their scheduled game on Friday against Apollo-Ridge was postponed because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“(Tonight), we were able to move the ball,” Skillings said. “We were inconsistent, (but) we were executing a lot better, and we threw the football much better too. There were a couple times we forced (passes) into coverage, but you can expect that from a freshman quarterback. We’ll continue to work on things and get better.”
Derry Area has 32 players on the roster, which doesn’t include injuries. Of the 32, there are 17 underclassmen, 11 of those players are freshman, and most of them start.
Skillings expects his team to be ready for Freeport Area on Friday.
“We’re on the upswing, I believe,” Skillings said. “And once we get the small things corrected, we will swing onto the winning board very soon.”
