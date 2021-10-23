Derry Area's Mason Beeman comes away with a touchdown in front of Burrell defender Cooper Hornack during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven game played Friday at Derry Stadium. The Trojans avoided a first-half shutout, as Beeman caught a 34-yard touchdown from Blake Revoir, but Burrell ultimately dropped Derry Area to 0-4 in the conference and 0-8 overall following a 43-13 win.