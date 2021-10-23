The shakeup at the top of the Derry Area football coaching staff this week wasn't enough to help the Trojans snap their season-long losing streak in Friday's home finale at Derry Stadium.
The Trojans battled visiting Burrell through a scoreless first quarter, but the Buccaneers rode a 24-point second quarter and a strong running game to a 43-13 WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference win.
Friday was the first game for the Trojans since Vince Skillings confirmed to the Bulletin on Wednesday that had been relieved of his duties as Derry Area's head coach with two regular-season games remaining.
Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller addressed rumors and reports regarding the coaching change following Friday's game.
"I've seen a lot of reports out there in the media, clickbait journalists, as I'll call them, putting some different things out there. If we're using proper terminology, Coach Skillings was not fired from the position," he said. "I'm not going to give the specifics of what we used in terms of the terminology, but what I will say is I've seen some of the comments out there. Vince Skillings is a heck of a man. I met with him today and talked we about a variety of topics from the world, to politics, to religion. I told him at the end before he left and before we parted ways that he's a member of this family, he's a Trojan for life. He's a historical football player in this program, a historical track athlete as well. He's always welcome back to be a member of our family."
Assistant coaches from Skillings' staff continued the team's preparations for the game. In Skillings' absence, Miller and Derry Area High School Associate Principal Mike Arone will be serving as "football program supervisors" for the remainder of the Trojans' season, Miller said.
"This week, our focus was simply on providing them with as much of a normal routine as possible, an organized routine and one that would at least prepare them a little bit for Burrell," Miller said of the aftermath of the in-season coaching change. "We let the assistants on the staff run the show for the most part this week. We infused support and criticism, and any pointers we could give them throughout the week, we helped them. We helped them with the organization of practice. Coach Arone's 20-plus years of coaching experience certainly came into play several times this week."
Both Miller and Arone — a longtime assistant coach with the football program at his alma mater, Homer-Center — were on the sideline for Derry Area on Friday night.
"At times, I just kind of assisted (offensive coordinator) Coach (Justin) Hayes with what I saw on the field," Arone said. "'You can run this, you can run that, you might want to run the ball, you might want to throw the ball here.' We tried just to let those guys coach, do their jobs and provide them the support and structure we thought they would need from a top-down standpoint."
Friday's loss to Burrell dropped Derry Area to 0-4 in conference play and 0-8 overall. The Trojans have been outscored 427-56 this season.
Senior Caden DiCaprio powered the Buccaneers' offense, logging a game-high 162 yards and two scores on 30 carries, but Burrell's defense and special teams helped break the game open in the second quarter.
With persistent light rain throughout the contest, the Trojans struggled with ball security and found it difficult to field kickoffs cleanly.
After DiCaprio opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run, Ethan Croushore's kickoff bounced past Derry Area's deep returners, pinning the Trojans at their own 5-yard line. Following a holding penalty against the Trojans, Antonio Cook knifed into the backfield and brought down Ahmad Ward for a safety.
Burrell (2-3, 2-7) went up 17-0 on an 18-yard bootleg run by Devin Beattie and a two-point-conversion run from DiCaprio.
Despite their ball security woes, the Trojans lost only one fumble. That came after another muffed kickoff return in the second quarter and resulted in the Bucs building their lead.
The Buccaneers' lone fumble recovery came in the Trojans' end zone as Mike White pounced on a mishandled shotgun snap with 1:20 remaining in the first half to put the visitors ahead 24-0.
The Trojans avoided being blanked in the first half with a 34-yard touchdown toss from Blake Revoir to Mason Beeman as time expired in the second quarter.
Burrell moved DiCaprio around its offensive backfield, aligning him at every backfield position except under center. DiCaprio carried the ball 23 times in the first half for 123 yards and had the Bucs' only official pass attempt of the game — a 24-yard completion to Beattie — on a trick play.
Burrell called one other apparent pass attempt as Beattie rolled out under pressure in the third quarter and was hit as he started into his throwing motion. The officials flagged Derry Area for roughing the passer on the play and DiCaprio added a 10-yard scoring run on the next snap. Maason Jones, spelling DiCaprio, contributed a score to cap the Bucs' next possession for a 36-6 edge.
Damauri Robinson answered with an 18-yard touchdown run for Derry Area on the first snap of the fourth quarter, but Beattie found the end zone on a 48-yard scamper to finish out the scoring with 10:55 to play.
"I give Derry a lot of credit, they came out with a lot of enthusiasm, particularly early in the game. They played hard," Burrell head coach Shawn Liotta said. "I tip my hat to the Derry kids. The Derry kids played very, very hard and they certainly have nothing to hang their heads about. They should be proud of the way they came out and played tonight."
Revoir led the Trojans with 103 rushing yards on nine attempts, boosted by a 42-yard scramble up the middle after scooping up a loose ball. Robinson, another freshman, had 56 rushing yards on eight touches, while Ward, a sophomore, finished with 55 yards on 19 carries.
For the Trojans' seniors, honored before Friday's game, the disappointing season has been tempered by the opportunity to help build a group of experienced underclassmen.
"They've got a bunch of potential," senior lineman Noah Cymmerman said of the young Trojans. "I see it in every one of them. We're just trying to bring it out, build their football IQ and get them ready to play."
"I love helping the younger guys out. I'd love to come back next year and the years after and watch them win and succeed. I just want what's best for them," senior Dylan Rhoades added. "This year didn't go the way the seniors wanted, no one on the team wanted that. But they'll come out and they've got experience. Next year's not going to be as rough. It might be a little bit rocky, but in a couple years, we'll be back."
Burrell hosts Valley (1-4, 2-7) to wrap up its regular season while Derry Area travels to unbeaten North Catholic (5-0, 9-0) for its season finale.
