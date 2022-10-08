The Steel Valley Ironmen entered Friday’s contest with the Derry Area Trojans sporting a perfect record, ranked fourth in the state, and having just hung 42 points on Apollo-Ridge (Spring Church) in a 42-7 victory.
Although Steel Valley would suffer a loss coming out of the victory over the Vikings, as D-1 prospect and team leader, senior quarterback/safety Cruce Brookins was sidelined because of a personal foul on an Apollo-Ridge receiver.
“Similar to a late hit, they determined it was bad enough that they threw him out of the game,” explained Steel Valley coach Ray Braszo.
Derry Area came into the game riding a six-game losing streak with a 220-points-against-to-62-points-for differential. Smart money might say the stage was set for a trap game on the soggy Trojan Stadium field.
Trap games happen when a seemingly superior team faces a team they should easily defeat but don't. Teams know this and still fall into the ‘trap.’
And, it looked like it might play out that way when Derry Area held Steel Valley on its opening drive and forced the Ironmen into their first punt of the season.
Derry Area looked to capitalize after the punt on its second drive. On the Trojans’ third play of the drive, Blake Revoir connected with Nate Gray for a 33-yard reception to Steel Valley’s 36-yard line only to fumble on the next snap.
“We couldn’t do anything offensively that we wanted to do, didn’t really get any momentum, coach Mike Arone said. “When we did get a little momentum, a big play, and then we fumble the next play.”
Steel Valley would answer two plays after the fumble when sophomore running back Donald Barksdale took a handoff 18 yards for a touchdown. Steel Valley led 7-0 after the extra point by sophomore AJ Karstetter.
The Trojans wouldn’t be able to wrestle momentum back as penalties plagued the team all night including on their third drive when a holding penalty in the end zone cost the Trojans’ safety and precious confidence as Steel Valley returned the punt after the safety for a touchdown by senior JeSean Wright.
Derry wouldn’t find any offense against Steel Valley who held them under 100 total yards.
The loss of Brookins didn’t slow the Ironmen rushing attack as junior Quaron Pierce paced the backfield with 151-yards rushing, and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Junior Antonio Bray replaced Brookins as the Steel Valley signal caller and threw a second-quarter touchdown to Carlos Scott as the Ironmen built a 23-0 lead that would become 30-0 by halftime.
The mercy rule was instituted early in the third quarter after freshman quarterback Da’ron Barksdale took over the reins and scored twice including a 63-yard dash around the right side.
“Hats off to them, they're a very good football team,” Arone said.
The Trojans will try to snap their season-long losing streak next Friday when they travel to Imani Christian Academy.
