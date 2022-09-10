Nobody said it was going to be easy.
After the first two games of the season where the Wildcats’ offense racked up some big yardage against Derry Area and Franklin Regional, Greater Latrobe’s offense never really got rolling in its 49-14 nonconference loss to the Hempfield Area Spartans Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The Spartans limited the Wildcats’ offense to 160 total yards and the spark that charged the Wildcats' offense over the last two weeks running back Robby Fulton was held to just over 50 yards rushing.
“They geared up to stop Robby and they did,” Greater Latrobe coach Ron Prady said. "It is what everybody is going to do. They did a good job of it ... We got to learn. We are not where we want to be yet. They were bigger, faster and more physical. We have to work at it and get better and close the gap on some of these big teams.”
Things looked bright for Greater Latrobe early when senior Kollin Stevens returned a kickoff 83 yards to give the Wildcats an early 7-0 lead, with a Vinny Oddo extra point, in the opening moments of the game.
“The opening kickoff was a great play by Kollin and the blocking was great,” Prady said. “We just can afford to shoot ourselves in the foot and turn the ball over like we did. We were behind the eight ball with the way (Hempfield) played, those guys have improved a ton from last year. Credit to those guys. We missed the line a bunch of times. Offensively and defensively we took stupid penalties. We got to be better.”
With 7:57 left in the first quarter, the Spartans' Elijah Binakonsy tied the game with a six-yard TD run. A Josh Reilly extra point knotted the score at 7-all.
Hempfield Area would strike first in the second quarter when Binakonsky punched a touchdown in from a yard out to give the Spartans the 14-7 lead after the extra point.
The Wildcats didn’t waste time in responding. With 9:22 left in the half, Greater Latrobe handed the ball off to Fulton, who instead of busting through the line, pulled up and threw a six-yard TD strike to Alex Tatsch to tie the game at 14-all.
Greater Latrobe had its chances in the second quarter when Dom Flenniken intercepted a pass from Spartan senior QB Jake Phillips. The Hempfield defense held and forced the Wildcats to turnover the ball on downs.
From there, it was all Hempfield Area as the Spartans took the lead for good on a one-yard touchdown run by senior running back Gino Caesar to make it 21-14.
On the ensuing Greater Latrobe possession, the Wildcats fumbled the ball at their 26-yard line, setting up Hempfield Area in good field position.
And with 4:11 left in the half, Phillips hit Ian Tuffs for a 15-yard TD pass to extend the Spartan lead to 28-14 heading into halftime.
Hempfield Area added two more scores in the third quarter. The first came on a one-yard touchdown run by Caesar. And with 3:33 left in the third quarter, Caesar would score again on from a yard out to put the Spartans up 42-14.
The Spartans sealed their win when Phillips hit Caesar for a 29-yard touchdown through the air to make it a 49-14 game with 11:54 left to play.
Greater Latrobe sophomore quarterback John Wetzel led the Wildcats in rushing with 15 carries for 117 yards.
“It is a work in progress,” Prady said. "We got a young sophomore that is playing quarterback. John is doing a fine job; we just got to take care of the ball. He is a good athlete with the ball in his hands. It is something that we got to work on (getting the passing game going).”
Caesar led the Spartans in rushing with 31 carries for 127 yards. Phillips led passing as he had two touchdowns and 267 total yards in the air. Tuffs led receivers with seven catches for 138 yards.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Greater Latrobe as it will travel to Thomas Jefferson next week to open section play.
"Next week it doesn’t get any easier,” Prady said. “It is as good of a program as there is in the state. We will play hard and we will see what happens. We didn’t expect any of these games to be easy.”
