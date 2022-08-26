Mike Brown’s tenure at Hempfield Area began on a positive note, as the Spartans won two of their first three games in 2021. Once the 6A conference ledger began, though, Hempfield Area failed to register a victory, losing most games in lopsided fashion.
While the growing pains for Brown and his players were significant, the vast majority of that group returns, and another year in the system could pay major dividends for the Spartans.
“I think the biggest thing was the hard work and dedication of the kids. They kept coming in, working hard throughout the year, even after we had no chance of making the playoffs,” Brown said of his team a year ago. “They kind of bought in as the season went.”
Although two-way lineman Daniel Sierk has graduated and moved on to Bucknell University, nearly every other contributor is back in the mix, including quarterback Jake Phillips, running backs Gino Caesar and Eli Binakonsky, and receivers Tyson Gregory, Daniel Katonka, and Ian Tuffs.
In addition to their natural growth and maturation, that group should benefit significantly from working with Brown all offseason, as he was hired relatively shortly before the 2021 campaign.
“We’re lightyears ahead (of last year),” Brown revealed. “Now, we’re in a spot where we can critique the little things. We’re not focusing on “this is the formation, please line up right.”’
Phillips had an up-and-down junior year, but the 6-foot-3 signalcaller looks much better equipped to orchestrate the offseason this season.
“I think he has a lot more confidence than last year. I think the team is kind of rallying around him,” Brown detailed. “He’s been nothing but outstanding for us, and I really think he’s going to have a big year.”
Phillips should also benefit from a bevy of playmakers around him, including two talented running backs who can succeed in numerous ways.
“They’re big, they’re fast, but they’re also strong,” Brown said of Caesar and Binakonsky. “They can get in between the tackles, but can also run outside the tackles.”
The group paving the way for those backs is slightly less proven, as Sierk’s absence at tackle will loom large. The projected starters on the offensive line consist of Will Nelson, Ethan Shaw, Joe Dolinski, Jackson Barton, and Logan Eisaman.
That group made the weight room the focal point of their efforts throughout the offseason, and the results have been evident.
“They’re moving a lot better, but I think they’re physically where they need to be,” Brown noted.
Defensively, Hempfield Area will need to be much better, as the Spartans yielded 38.4 points per game, the second worst mark in Class 6A.
“Last year, we had trouble in all aspects,” Brown said of his defense. “We really had trouble in our third-down efficiency. If we win on first and second down, we need to get off the field on third down. We gotta eliminate those extended drives.”
This season, the biggest strength on that side of the ball should come from the linebackers, a group that includes Binakonsky, Anthony Vallano, Brennan Knight, Ben Blahovec, and Ethan Zontek. The secondary, meanwhile, will feature Gregory and Katonka on the outside, while Tuffs, Phillips, and Keiran Lippman will patrol the safety positions.
Dropping down to 5A will provide a much more geographically-favorable schedule, while potentially putting the Spartans on more even ground with their competition.
However, competing in the Big East Conference, Hempfield Area will have to battle with heavyweights Penn-Trafford and Gateway, as well as Norwin, Franklin Regional, and Plum. In a small conference, only two playoff berths are guaranteed, with the potential for a third via a wild card.
The Spartans nonconference slate includes the season opener at Greensburg Salem, as well as showdowns against Connellsville Area, Greater Latrobe, Shaler Area, and Seneca Valley, a former 6A foe.
“This year, every week matters, whether it be conference or out of conference. Most of them are pretty close proximity, so they’re going to be big games, and that’s what high school football is all about,” Brown said.
“We’re focused on ourselves and getting better,” he continued. “Once the season comes, that’s when we’ll get a focus on other teams.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.