This one hurt the Derry Area football team.
Non-conference losses don't technically have an impact on WPIAL Class 3A playoff standings, but this one still resonated deep within the Trojans.
Derry Area's second-half comeback fell short, as Southmoreland thwarted a pair of fourth-quarter drives and escaped with a 28-20 victory during a WPIAL Class 3A non-conference game played Friday at Derry Stadium.
"They put their hearts into it, and it hurts when you put your heart into it and don't come out with the desired result," Derry Area first-year coach Vince Skillings said. "That's a positive. We understand that they want to win. They're winners, and we're going to continue to build on that. Some people would say that we lost, but you're only a fool if you don't learn from defeat."
Derry Area remains 1-2 in conference play, and dropped to 1-3 overall. The Trojans have a significant WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference stretch upcoming, starting 7 p.m. Friday at Valley (1-2, 1-2). After that, Derry Area returns home Oct. 16 against East Allegheny (2-1, 3-1) before closing the regular season at Burrell (1-2, 1-3) on Oct. 23.
"This starts a run where every game is do-or-die now," Skillings said. "We have to get it done. We control our own destiny. We finish with very important conference games now. We're going to keep working hard."
The Trojans and Southmoreland certainly battled on Friday. Derry Area trailed 21-13 at halftime, but gained momentum with a score on its opening drive of the third quarter. Southmoreland responded with a touchdown that made it a 28-20 game, but the Trojans continued to fight.
"We told our guys to re-group and keep playing disciplined football," Skillings said. "We told our guys to keep playing hard."
Derry Area opened the fourth quarter with a seven-play drive to the 7-yard line that resulted in a missed field goal. After forcing a turnover on downs, the Trojans marched 14 plays to the 14-yard line, but the series ended with an interception in the final 90 seconds of the game.
"This was a heart-breaker," Skillings said. "We know we just shot ourselves in the foot."
Nick Detore led the Trojans with 270 yards from scrimmage, including a passing and rushing touchdown. He finished 15-of-28 for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Detore also rushed 14 times for 95 yards and scored.
Matt McDowell had 14 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, while Amari Graham had a receiving score. Sam Jones enjoyed a breakout game at receiver with six catches for 92 yards, including five second-half receptions.
The Trojans had trouble stopping Southmoreland quarterback Zach Cernuto, who tossed three touchdown passes and accounted for 334 total yards. Cernuto completed 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards with three scores and zero interceptions. He also led the Scotties on the ground with 17 carries for 73 yards.
"We lost contain a couple times on (Cernuto)," Skillings said. "We dipped inside a couple times and (Cernuto) was able to bounce it outside. They made some big plays off of it."
Cernuto was the Scotties' equalizer when the Trojans gained momentum, like the opening drive of the second half, when Derry Area needed 11 plays to march 80 yards for a score.
Detore broke off a 32-yard run, as the Trojans gained four first downs on the series. Detore hooked up with Graham for an 11-yard touchdown to make it a 21-20 game.
But Cernuto and the Scotties responded with a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Three of Southmoreland's four scoring drives were nine plays or more, while another fourth-quarter series lasted 11 plays.
Cernuto scrambled before finding a wide-open Mason Basinger for a 13-yard touchdown on third-and-7. It was the second third down conversion of the series and Basinger's second touchdown of the game, as he led the Scotties with four receptions for 107 yards.
"Those missed opportunities could be demoralizing, but our guys didn't let that stop them from fighting," Skillings said. "That was good to see."
The Trojans opened the fourth quarter with McDowell's 25-yard halfback pass to Graham, and advanced to the Southmoreland 8-yard line two plays later. The offense couldn't punch it in, however, and Chance White's 27-yard field goal attempt had plenty of distance, but went wide.
The Trojan defense stiffened, forcing a turnover on downs after a 10-play series that ended with an incomplete pass at the Derry Area 25-yard line. That's where the offense took over with 5:35 to play and the Trojans began to march for the tie.
Derry Area picked up four first downs, converted two third downs and a fourth during the 14-play series that advanced to the Southmoreland 14-yard line. But a tipped pass on first-and-10 fell into the hands of Southmoreland defender Tray Whetsel, giving possession back to the Scotties.
Derry Area forced a Southmoreland punt, and would've gained possession near midfield with 17 seconds to play, but the ball hit a Trojan defender on the return and the Scotties recovered, setting the final.
"The kids really worked hard," Skillings said. "We told our guys that it was going to be a dogfight for four quarters."
The Trojans scored on their first possession of the game. Detore broke off a 26-yard run and hooked up with Graham for 23 yards on fourth-and-7 before McDowell's 4-yard touchdown.
Southmoreland immediately responded to tie the game, 7-7, as Cernuto hit Govern on fourth-and-2 for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Trojans took the lead in the second quarter, as Eric Catone rumbled for 23 yards and Detore aired out a 44-yard pass to Jones on third-and-17. Detore capped the drive with a rushing touchdown on third-and-goal, and the Trojans took a 13-7 lead after the extra point snap was mishandled and the two-point pass try failed.
Southmoreland gained control of the game with the final two scores of the first half.
Cernuto aired out a 65-yard touchdown to Basinger two plays after Derry Area's score to give Southmoreland the lead for good. The Scotties added to their advantage with another second-quarter score, as Noah Phillips capped an 11-play, 57-yard series with a 2-yard touchdown, giving Southmoreland a 21-13 lead at the break.
"The kids had a great week of practice and we felt like we could get this one," Skillings said. "We're going to keep working hard and correcting the mistakes we made (Friday), and I think we'll be alright next week."
