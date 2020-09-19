RUSSELLTON – The Derry Area football team got back to Derry Area football.
And it resulted in the first-ever win for new Derry Area head football coach Vince Skillings.
Skillings earned the first win at his alma mater, as his Trojans controlled the line of scrimmage, they were strong in the passing game and dominated defensively en route to a 31-7 victory at Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game played on Friday.
“It feels good to get that first win as a head coach at my alma mater,” Skillings said. “I’m excited, but like I said before, and I’ll keep saying, I have my championships. I’m just happy for the kids. This is a Trojan win. It’s not a coach Skillings win.”
Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, took over as head coach at his alma mater in June after Tim Sweeney was hired as Baldwin High School’s football coach in April. Sweeney, a 1985 Derry Area graduate, went 49-18 in six seasons and led the Trojans to four playoff appearances, including three trips to the district semifinals and the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018.
Skillings, a former Trojans’ standout in the 1970s, who also played at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League, just wants to continue Derry Area’s recent run started by Sweeney.
“I’m happy for the players,” Skillings said. “This is the foundation for the season, and for this team to start building, and to continue to build on that success that they’ve been part of for the last four years.”
This was a good place to start. Derry Area (1-1, 1-1) racked up 473 yards of total offense and allowed 127 defensively, as Deer Lakes managed just 14 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Derry Area running game, a staple under Sweeney, piled on 321 yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns against Deer Lakes. The Trojans had just 83 yards on 35 attempts – less than 2.4 per carry – during a 48-point home loss last week against North Catholic, but they ripped off a robust 6.4 yards per touch Friday versus Deer Lakes.
“That was Trojan football right there,” Skillings said. “Offensively, we did what we normally do, and the players did a pretty good job of executing. Defensively, we have some things to tighten up, but they bounced back and played a little more fundamentally sound. I’m happy with the performance.”
Isaiah Ward led the charge on the ground for the Trojans with 25 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. Matt McDowell also enjoyed a big game with 75 yards rushing on seven touches, two receptions for 77 yards and three total touchdowns. Quarterback Nick Detore finished an effective 7 of 11 for 152 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception.
“All the guys got their touches and we were able to run packages that we have for different backs and receivers,” Skillings said. “It worked out well. I was really happy with the passing game. Establishing the run helped set up the play-action pass, and I thought we did a great job with that.”
Derry Area outgained Deer Lakes 110-5 in the first quarter, and the Trojans had 246 yards of total offense in the first half, while limiting the Lancers to just 30 yards.
The run game spurred the Trojans to their first touchdown on their second possession.
Detore, from his own 12, broke off a 17-yard run on first down. Ward later ripped off a 17-yard run, while McDowell followed with 16 yards on a jet sweep and a 12-yard reception on second-and-14. Ward converted a fourth-and-1 before a 17-yard touchdown connection from Detore to Hunter Wack. Wack came down with the touchdown grab after the ball was tipped in the air to give the Trojans an early 7-0 lead.
Derry Area extended the lead to 13-0 midway through the second quarter after a missed extra point. Ward rushed for 29 yards and McDowell 21 during the seven-play, 59-yard series, which was capped by McDowell’s 14-yard run.
“We thought we could control the front,” Skillings said. “We challenged our linemen after last week to establish the momentum, the intensity and punch them in the mouth instead of being punched in the mouth, and I thought they stepped up to the challenge.”
The Trojans threatened again before the end of the half, however, Detore threw an interception on first-and-goal from the 6 with less than 30 seconds to play.
Penalties marred three of the first four plays of the second half, but McDowell gave the Trojans a 19-0 lead on the fifth play with his 65-yard catch-and-run from Detore.
Deer Lakes found life with its lone score on the next series, a 44-yard pass from Derek Burk to Nigel Rossman, which trimmed the gap to 19-7. But Derry Area eventually regained the momentum.
The Trojans were stopped on fourth-and-1 from the 1-yard line, but a 3-and-out, and Detore’s punt return to the 3-yard line put Derry Area back on the doorstep. Ward scored on the next play, making it a 25-7 game.
The Trojans closed the scoring with a 10-pay, 80-yard drive. Pryce Donovan, who finished with 36 yards on five carries, left the game on a stretcher with a right knee injury on the eighth play of the series, and McDowell avenged his fallen teammate with a 14-yard touchdown two plays later.
That was more than enough to seal the first victory for Skillings at his alma mater. Now, he wants to make it two in a row during a conference game, 7 p.m. Friday against Freeport Area at Derry Stadium.
“Getting this first win as head coach, I owe it to the coaching staff,” Skillings said. “They put in a ton of hours and I can’t be happier or more proud of them. And I’m really happy for the players. I want to see us build on this, and I hope that we can keep this moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.