Through the first half of Friday’s Class 2A Allegheny Conference matchup between Ligonier Valley and host Burrell, both offenses executed their gameplans to near perfection.
The Buccaneers, who have adopted a rarely-utilized Slot T attack had three long-sustained drives, all of which yielded points.
Similarly, the Rams, using the Wing T this season for the first time in nearly a decade, scored touchdowns on their first two drives, both of which were methodical.
In the second half, though, Ligonier Valley’s defense did something that no other team has been able to do this season, as the Rams held Burrell scoreless.
Conversely, Ligonier Valley senior Haden Sierocky made crucial plays in all three phases of the game, including scoring a pair of second-half TDs to guide Ligonier Valley to a crucial 29-15 win on the road.
“For this group, this is one of the bigger wins that they’ve had,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said of the victory, which improved LV to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. “Our kids were motivated – flying under the radar – and we just sold them on the fact that tonight was a night where everyone had to sacrifice and do their jobs.”
To that point, the Ligonier Valley coaching staff identified some methods to negate the Burrell offense, which is predicated on both power and misdirection. Earlier in Beitel’s tenure at Ligonier Valley, he faced a team that employed a similar attack in Westmont Hilltop. That familiarity was combined with their observation that Burrell ran the vast majority of plays towards its bench.
“We looked at the numbers. We know what their tendencies were. And we schemed their tendencies,” explained Beitel, who credited defensive coordinator Brandon Rensko for the game plan.
“We just wanted to eliminate the big play,” Beitel continued. “Their personality is dive, dive, dive, and then hit (running back Devin Beattie) with the big play.”
Instead, it was Sierocky who displayed a knack for making the big plays. In the first half, Sierocky rushed eight times for 78 yards, and he hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Broderick Schreyer on fourth down midway through the second quarter. Sierocky’s subsequent run for a two-point conversion gave the Rams their first lead, at 14-12.
Although Burrell regained the upper hand with a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Croushore in the final minute of the half, Sierocky wasted no time in response. On the opening kickoff of the second half, his long return set up LV at the Burrell 35-yard line. A six-play drive that included four Sierocky runs culminated with his 4-yard touchdown, followed by another two-point conversion.
The Buccaneers (5-2, 2-2) then produced a lengthy drive that delved deep into Ligonier Valley territory, but a holding penalty negated a touchdown run, setting up a fourth-and-goal from the 14-yard line. Forced into a rare passing attempt, Burrell’s Chase Fenner was intercepted by Sierocky in the end zone for the game’s lone turnover.
Sierocky then capped his banner night on the ensuing drive, as he darted 56 yards on a spectacular TD run to put the Rams ahead by 14 points early in the fourth quarter.
“Haden, my gosh, he made play after play after play tonight,” Beitel said of his senior, who has been used in a variety of roles this year. “Offensively, coach (Dave) Shannon does a great job of scheming up ways to get him the ball; super excited for him.”
For a team that relies on a run-heavy, time-consuming offensive approach, Burrell was in an uncomfortable position throughout the fourth quarter, as the Bucs lost possession twice on turnovers on downs, the second of which sealed the road triumph for the Rams.
In his outstanding performance, Sierocky amassed 18 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and added two receptions for 43 yards and a score. Duncan Foust registered 39 yards on nine rushing attempts, while Nick Lonas compiled 35 yards rushing and a first-quarter TD.
Lonas’ score tied the game after Burrell marched 65 yards on eight plays to open the contest. The Buccaneers capped the initial drive with a 6-yard surge from Fenner. Both teams failed to connect on their extra point attempts, though.
Burrell’s Beattie put the hosts back in the lead less than two minutes into the second stanza, as his 2-yard run concluded a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Beattie, who tied a Burrell record with six touchdowns last week, rushed 26 times for 111 yards, in the process surpassing 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
Additionally, Mason Jones compiled 13 carries for 67 yards for Burrell, while teammate Tristan Brothers rushed 11 times for 41 yards.
Ligonier Valley also overcame significant absences on Friday, as Logan Mulheren filled in admirably on the offensive and defensive lines for Billy Sugden, who suffered a season-ending injury last week. Additionally, John Jablunovsky, who ranks second on the Rams in rushing yards, did not register a carry on Friday.
Ligonier Valley will return home next week, as the Rams host defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Serra Catholic. Burrell, meanwhile, remains at home and will welcome undefeated Steel Valley.
