Sierocky helps spark Ligonier Valley to 28-14 win over Apollo-Ridge
Haden Sierocky came up big for Ligonier Valley as it bounces back from a week two loss to Greensburg Salem with a 28-14 Class 2A, Section 1 win over Apollo-Ridge Friday.
Sierocky tallied 150 yards on the ground for two rushing touchdowns. He also had a TD reception, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
