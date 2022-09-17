Haden Sierocky came up big for Ligonier Valley as it bounces back from a week two loss to Greensburg Salem with a 28-14 Class 2A, Section 1 win over Apollo-Ridge Friday.

Sierocky tallied 150 yards on the ground for two rushing touchdowns. He also had a TD reception, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

 

