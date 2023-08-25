In 2023 the Seton Hill Griffins are looking to right the ship and get back to contention in a crowded Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
The 2022 season was one to forget for the Griffins, but the lessons learned throughout that season could prove to be pivotal as Seton Hill looks to get back to winning consistently.
Up to the challenge is head coach Daniel Day. Coach Day is back for his fifth season at the helm of the Griffins program. He is looking to guide the program back toward the direction of his 2021 team, where they tied for the second most wins in school history.
Coming into the season ranked sixth in the PSAC’s West division preseason poll highlights the tall task ahead of coach Day, the rest of his staff, and the players that make up the Griffins program.
They face multiple playoff teams from last season within their own conference this season, but the Griffins are up to the challenge of competing with some of the best that their region, and D2, has to offer. “It’s arguably one of the top conferences in America, let alone Super Region One.” said coach Day.
“There is no such thing as an off week, there’s no team that you don’t have to play a perfect game against and still be able to walk out successful.” Day continued.
Coach Day knows that he’ll have to rely on his leaders, the ones that have been out there before, to continue to show the growth that he is trying to achieve in his program. One of the places that the Griffins are lucky to have some continuity is the quarterback position.
Seton Hill is set to return two quarterbacks that played significant time for them last season in Jake McCormick and Tyler Bradley, both redshirt seniors. Coach Day knows that having that experience at the game’s most important position can go a long way in boosting the Griffins’ chances for success this season.
Also returning on offense for the Griffins is a pair of explosive running backs that are looking to carry the load and take some pressure off of their quarterbacks. JaiQuawn McGriff and Ky’Ron Craggette are both back for another season and have had strong showings for Seton Hill in the past.
“Our running back room is insanely deep.” said coach Day, but also knows that the Griffins will need to spread the ball out more to take pressure off their ground game. “I’m excited to see our offense take a step of being much more explosive, and less one dimensional.” said Day, “As good as you are running the ball, if you’re running into two extra hats every play… so just being able to loosen the box with some of the new schematics our offensive coordinator Blaise Holzer has brought to this has been fun to see.”
During last season’s game against Edinboro, both backs had big games; combining for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating win for Seton Hill. Both players have bright futures within the program, playing last season as a redshirt freshman and a freshman respectively.
“I think our skill positions are an area that we’re really excited about.” said Day, “and that is with returning four starting offensive linemen.
Even with so much focus on catching up on the offensive side of the ball, the defensive identity of Seton HIll will not be going away, “Kevin May is our defensive coordinator, what he has done with our defense has been absolutely unbelievable, and so I still think our defense is gonna be the identity of our team.” said coach Day.
On that side of the ball Day highlighted Damontae Pratt and Zahir Reed as names to know in the secondary, “His (Pratt) stats will never jump off the page as you’re watching because they don’t throw to him.” Day said of Pratt.
At linebacker coach Day was excited about the progress of Musa Tama, “I think you’re going to see him go from kind of a role player to a premier player.” he said of the linebacker.
The biggest name to know could be literal, Dioh Desuah. The nose guard from New Jersey is someone who has already garnered NFL attention, and as coach Day said, “he’s an absolute monster in the middle, and is somebody that is going to require attention every single game.”
Seton Hill this season will be looking to get to a winning record, and that is the number one goal of the program, and they will potentially get to start that journey as soon as this month in Wheeling.
“It’s going to be an interesting one… we lost some key pieces and so did they.” said coach Day, “what I’m most excited to see is our offense matchup with their defense.”
The Griffins faceoff against Wheeling on the road in their first game of the season on Aug 31 at 7 p.m.
