McKEESPORT — The final score looks lopsided on the surface, as Serra Catholic defeated the visiting Ligonier Valley football team, 48-15, during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game played Friday.
Sure, the high-octane Eagles lit up the scoreboard once again and finished a touch below their season average of 50-plus points per game.
But make no mistake, Serra Catholic was entrenched in a dogfight with Ligonier Valley through one half of play, and the Eagles knew it.
"Some people out there were looking at this game to be a landslide," Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. "That final score is no indication of how close this game was."
Serra Catholic entered the game as the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A. The Eagles' vaunted offense came in averaging a WPIAL-best 53.7 points per game, outscoring the opposition at a 161-39 clip through three games.
That didn't matter to the Rams, as Ligonier Valley and Serra Catholic were tied, 7-7, at halftime. The Rams limited the high-octane Eagles to just four first downs and 74 yards of total offense in the opening half.
But the Serra Catholic offense broke out in the second half. The Eagles scored on all six second-half possessions and added a safety defensively for good measure.
"I thought our kids played really well in the first half," Beitel said. "We battled, we played physical and did an outstanding job. The second half was a different story."
Ligonier Valley outgained Serra Catholic offensively 108-74 in the first half, but the Eagles limited the Rams to just 63 yards of total offense in the second half. Ligonier Valley had minus-2 yards of total offense through four second-half series before a long touchdown drive capped the scoring.
Serra Catholic broke loose for 438 yards of total offense. The Eagles scored six touchdowns and gained 364 yards in the second half, including 147 on the ground.
"We got behind the sticks offensively and got ourselves pinned back deep," Beitel said. "We weren't able to pick up first downs and string some things together. Give credit where credit is due. Their athletes made some plays."
Eagles' quarterback Max Rocco spread the ball to his talented playmakers in the second half. He misfired on just two passes in the second half, completing 9 of 11 attempts for 174 yards and three touchdowns, after going 6 of 14 for 50 yards in the first half.
Terrell Booth led the Eagles with three touchdowns, and 126 yards from scrimmage, as he caught three passes for 74 yards and rushed four times for 52 yards. Machai Brooks rushed 13 times for 86 yards and scored twice. Jayvon Holt caught a 38-yard touchdown and Paul Pearson turned a short pass from Elijah Ward into a 43-yard score.
But the Rams didn't make it easy for Serra Catholic. The Eagles scored on their first possession, but that was it until after halftime.
Haden Sierocky completed 7 of 15 passes for 62 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for 48 yards. Nick Beitel rushed 23 times for 59 yards and a score, while Matthew Marinchak caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles, after a Ligonier Valley three-and-out, needed seven plays and 2:08 to march 54 yards and open the scoring. The Rams had Pearson stopped in the backfield on fourth-and-2, but he reversed field for a 20-yard gain on the broken play. Brooks scored the game's first points two plays later.
Ligonier Valley answered with a 16-play, 83-yard series to tie the game. The Rams gained five first downs on the clock-churning drive that spanned 8:30 and resulted in a score.
Sierocky scrambled for 19 yards on third-and-7 and he connected with Grant Dowden for a 20-yard gain on second-and-9. The Rams converted four third downs, including Beitel's 2-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, to even the score.
That was it until the second half. Ligonier Valley forced a pair of Serra Catholic punts, drives in which the Eagles gained 22 combined yards. And the Eagles advanced to the Ligonier Valley 21-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. Ligonier Valley couldn't capitalize, as the Rams punted twice and ended the half with an interception, but they still went toe-to-toe with the No. 5-ranked team in Class 2A through 24 minutes.
"I couldn't be prouder of the kids," Beitel said. "The first half, I'm sure we shocked a lot of people. These are all Ligonier Valley kids, our kids don't have any stars and they don't have hype and all those other things.
"(Serra) comes in with this vaunted offense and our kids really rose to the occasion and did a fantastic job in the first half."
The second half was a different story. Serra Catholic opened the half with an eight-play, 56-yard series. The Eagles needed 2:28 to score, as Brooks gave Serra Catholic the lead, 14-7, with a 3-yard run.
On the Rams' next possession, Dowden was tackled in the end zone on a punt try for a safety, as Serra Catholic increased it to a 16-7 advantage. One play after the free kick, Rocco connected with Holt for a 38-yard touchdown and a 22-7 lead. Booth had the final points of the third quarter with a 21-yard run that made it a 28-7 game.
After a Ligonier Valley punt, the Eagles needed just 1:37 to add to their lead, as Booth hauled in a 33-yard pass from Rocco for a 35-7 lead.
Pearson turned a short pass from Ward into a 43-yard touchdown to trigger the mercy rule, 42-7, but Serra Catholic wasn't done as the Eagles followed with an onside kick. Rocco heaved a 31-yard touchdown pass to Booth three plays later.
Ligonier Valley allowed 48 points, but it was the fewest for the Serra Catholic offense this season.
"With the mercy rule in effect, and you onside kick, I don't have much time for that," Beitel said.
But the Rams rebounded and ended the game with a score. Sierocky gained 23 yards on a rush and Beitel broke loose for a 17-yard gain. Sierocky later tossed a pass to the front pylon where Marinchak came down with it in one-on-one coverage for the 24-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
"Right now, it's all self-inflicted wounds, and we're working really hard to get them cleaned up," Beitel said. "It's a matter of teaching and trying to get these guys some confidence. We're still looking for kids on the team that will step up and stop the bleeding for us.
"We played a really good first half, and that's something we're going to continue to build on."
The Rams plan to take that confidence into an exhibition game at Waynesburg Central (0-5, 0-5) Friday before closing the regular season at home against Shady Side Academy on Oct. 23.
"That's a game (against Waynesburg) that we're grateful to have," Beitel said. "We have to continue building off of this game (against Serra Catholic), especially the positives in the first half, and just keep rolling and see if we can keep getting better."
