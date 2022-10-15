Host Imani Christian bookended its game with Derry Area with two big-scoring quarters to hand the Trojans a 44-17 road loss Friday.
The Saints posted a 14-point first quarter to jump out in front of Derry 14-0.
The Trojans would get its first points of the game in the second quarter when Nate Gray hit a 31-yard field goal to make it a 14-3 game.
With 5:41 left in the first half, the Saints' Dayshaun Bennett would throw a 30-yard TD pass to Chevon Davis to put Imani Christian up 22-3.
The Trojans would score the first points of the third quarter when Jordan Flack would run the ball in from one yard out to make it a 22-10 game at the 7:28 mark.
But every time that Derry showed signs of battling back, the Saints would answer.
In the fourth quarter, Imani Christian responded when Imani Christian added another score in the second quarter when Devon Bennett recovered a Derry fumble and took it all the way for a 37-yard touchdown.
Derry Area didn't give up and with 8:48 left in the game, Blake Revoir found Damari Robinson through the air for a 38-yard touchdown to close the gap to 30-17.
But again, the Saints responded to further their lead. David Davis scored on a 10-yard run at the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
Just over a minute later, the Saints would strike again this time Bennett threw a 15-yard touchdown to Deston Hubbard.
The Trojans will continue to look for their first win of the season next week when they host Burrell for senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.