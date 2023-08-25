Aug. 25, 7 p.m. VS Conemaugh Township
Sept. 1, 7 p.m. AT Purchase Line
Sept. 8, 7 p.m. VS Homer-Center
Sept. 15, 7 p.m. AT Cambria Heights
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. VS West Shamokin
Sept. 29, 7 p.m. AT Marion Center
Oct. 6, 7 p.m. VS Northern Cambria
Oct. 13, 7 p.m. VS Conemaugh Valley
Oct. 20, 7 p.m. AT United Valley co-op
Oct. 27, 7 p.m. AT Portage
