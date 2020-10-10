BLAIRSVILLE — The return of Zak Artley failed to inspire the Blairsville Bobcats in a 42-0 loss to the Purchase Line Red Dragons Friday night at Ernie Widmar Field.
Blairsville dropped to 1-4, as the Bobcats couldn't get its passing game on track and Purchase Line recorded its first shutout since Sept. 15, 2017.
The Blairsville senior quarterback, back after missing two games with a concussion, played "antsy," completing just 11 of 28 passes for 95 yards and throwing three interceptions. Artley practiced all week, but he didn't see his first contact until taking the field with Purchase Line and nerves might have been a factor. But at least he got back on the field.
"Maybe he shouldn't have," Rick Artley, his father and head coach, said half-jokingly. "I don't know if he was nervous coming in, but he definitely didn't play as well as he played earlier in the year. ... I think he was antsy in the pocket and I don't think there was the pressure he felt that he was seeing. I think he tried to get outside instead of stepping up in the pocket where he wouldn't have felt as much pressure."
"I have to stay in the pocket a little bit more," Zak Artley said. "I have to be more confident stepping up. A couple of times I got a little antsy, I think, tried to roll out and it just wasn't there. ... I think there was an element of me being gun shy. As the game went on, I think I wasn't as bad, but there's still a lot of work to do there. ... It's just reps, reps, reps."
Zak Artley could hardly be held solely responsible for an overall lackluster display by Blairsville. Dropped passes, missed blocks and tackles, and especially Purchase Line's domination of Blairsville offensive and defensive lines all seemed to point to one thing.
"I was just upset with the way we played, with zero emotion from the start," Rick Artley said. "I don't know. You can only try so much as a coach. You have to have some kind of fire to match the intensity of the other team. And this group right now, we just haven't done it."
Blairsville's lines were pushed around all night, but it was a short night at least, as Purchase Line started the second half with a 35-0 lead, on the right side of the mercy rule and a running clock. That was fitting for the team that runs more than any other in the Heritage Conference. The Red Dragons ran 84% of the time in their first four games and they kept the ball on the ground on 42 of 44 plays from scrimmage against Blairsville.
Purchase Line (2-3) rushed for 377 yards and five touchdowns, led by senior running back Josh Syster, who ran out of the Wildcat most of the night and gained 139 yards and scored four touchdowns on just 13 carries. Junior running back Brady Syster rushed only seven times in the first four weeks, but his number was called eight times against Blairsville and he added 89 yards and Purchase Line's other rushing touchdown.
"It didn't matter who it was," Rick Artley said. "He wasn't getting touched. The credit goes to (Brady Syster), but I think they probably could have had four other guys who could have done the same thing, to be honest with you. It's just the way it was. They dominated the line of scrimmage and they ran downhill with nobody touching them."
Including reserves, nine Red Dragons running backs carried the ball. Only two carries resulted in losses, including a fumble.
"Our offense finally came and showed up," Josh Syster said. "Our line did an amazing job and all our running backs actually ran hard today. It's good feeling to know I'm not the only one back there."
The first possession of the game set the tone for how the evening was going to go for the Blairsville defense. Josh Syster picked up first-down yardage, but the play was called back on a hold. The Red Dragons came back unfazed and picked up two first downs. But the killer was a fumble that was snapped past Josh Syster on the ground, rolling 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage to the Blairsville 45, but Josh Syster picked it up and escaped three tackles to make a nine-yard gain to the 26.
On the next play, Brady Syster took the ball to the right, then cut back into a gaping hole in the middle and ran 26 yards untouched to the end zone.
The two Systers handled all the touches on the next series, with Josh Syster scoring on a 3-yard dive, then adding a two-point run to make it 15-0.
Blairsville should have cut the lead in half on its second possession, as Zak Artley threw a beautiful pass to Cage Kinney running straight down the middle of the field on a post route. But the pass went through Kinney's hands inside the 5, spoiling what turned out to be Blairsville's best shot at scoring all night.
Despite the drop, Zak Artley appeared to be getting into a rhythm, as he completed a 10-yard pass to Devon Witmer on the next play. Two snaps later, he dropped back again and tried to connect with Witmer at the 10, but the pass was too high and tipped in the air by Witmer, landing in the waiting hands of cornerback Mello Sanchez at the 1. Sanchez almost returned it the length of the field for a touchdown, but a blocking penalty brought it back to the Blairsville 6.
"Our corners really stepped it up and were up to the challenge," Josh Syster said. "It was good to watch. ... Brady Syster, Mello Sanchez and Andrew Beer, they stepped up."
Undeterred by the blocking penalty, the Red Dragons scored six plays later. A 38-yard pass from Josh Syster to Beer set up Purchase Line at the Blairsville 24 and Josh Syster took it in three plays later from the 5.
Purchase Line added two more touchdowns before halftime, including a 30-yard run by Josh Syster and an 11-yard touchdown pass from John Elick to Beer, concluding the Red Dragons' passing game for the evening.
The touchdown pass was set up by a 28-yard interception return by Elick, his first of two picks. He made his second interception on the third play of the fourth quarter, ending Blairsville's last possession and best opportunity to score in the second half. Elick caught the ball at the Purchase Line 13, ending a 13-play drive that started on the Blairsville 30 midway through the third quarter.
Story goes here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.