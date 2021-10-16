The Ligonier Valley football team was happy to be back on the field.
Ligonier Valley did not play last week against Serra Catholic because of injuries and a lack of roster depth, but the Rams returned in style with a convincing 43-14 win against Summit Academy during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game played Friday at Weller Field.
“A lot of emotions to be sure about us getting back on the field, considering where we were a week ago,” Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel said. “To get back on the field and get some of our kids back and able to compete was huge, but more importantly were some of our other kids who were able to step up and have big games.”
Ligonier Valley rolled to 348 yards of total offense, including 202 on the ground against winless Summit Academy. Beitel lauded the Rams’ offensive line – the one unit on the team, which has avoided injury – and credited the group for Friday’s success against Summit Academy.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage,” Beitel said. “They got out and did their jobs.”
Summit Academy went three-and-out on its opening drive. The Rams took advantage of a short punt and marched 40 yards in just 3:13 for their first score of the game. Kaden Faas capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, and Grant Dowden added a two-point conversion that gave Ligonier Valley an 8-0 lead.
After another Summit Academy punt, Ligonier Valley scored again in less than two minutes. Matthew Marinchak capped the 5-play, 52-yard series with a leaping catch in the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Broderick Schreyer. A George Golden extra point put Ligonier Valley in front, 15-0, at the end of the first quarter.
Schreyer, in his fourth start, finished 8-of-12 for 146 yards and a touchdown, in addition to a pair of carries for 26 yards.
“I thought Broderick played exceptionally well”, Beitel said. “To be fair to Broderick, we had a lot injuries in the Steel Valley game that hurt our passing game. I thought he threw the ball really well tonight.”
Summit Academy cut the gap to 15-8 early in the second quarter after quarterback Kylee Davenport scored from three yards out and Dayvonn Alston ran in the two-point conversion.
But Ligonier Valley put the game away with three scoring drives in the final nine minutes of the half.
The first was a four-play, 43-yard drive, capped by a Nick Beitel 1-yard touchdown run. Another Golden kick made it a 22-8 game. After a three-and-out from Summit Academy, Beitel was at it again. This time, his 27-yard touchdown run capped a four-play, 50-yard drive that made the score 29-8 after another Golden conversion.
Beitel, who was a game-time decision, finished with 106 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns, as his return gave the Rams a much-needed lift.
“We didn’t know he was going to play until (Friday),” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “He took some reps in Thursday’s practice and it wasn’t awful. I know what his injury is, and for him to get out there and go, man, what a tough kid. And I’m saying that as his coach, not just cause he’s my kid … to get out there and go over 100 yards … that was big.”
Ligonier Valley ended the first half with a 21-yard touchdown run by the returning Haden Sierocky and a Golden kick for the 36-8 halftime advantage.
Sierocky, who missed the last three games with an arm injury, started the year as Ligonier Valley’s quarterback, but on Friday, he was used as a running back and finished with five carries for 46 yards and a score.
“He provided a little bit of spark for us in his new role,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley scored on its first possession of the second half. The Rams used 4:30 during an eight-play, 63-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 2-yard run from senior Khorter Drury, who provided a feel-good highlight for the Rams and helped trigger the mercy rule, 43-8, following Golden’s extra point.
“That was Khorter’s first-ever touchdown of his life,” Beitel said. “For me as the head coach, what I’m most proud of is that we were able to create a memory for one of our guys that he’ll have for the rest of his life. For him to get a touchdown on Senior Night in front of his family and friends … that means the world to me.”
Summit Academy capped the scoring with 5:25 to play, as Davenport ran it in from seven yards out.
The win improved Ligonier Valley to 6-2 overall, but more importantly 1-2 in Allegheny Conference play, as the Rams remain alive for a WPIAL Class 2A playoff berth. The Rams have a crucial game at Shady Side Academy next Friday before returning home to face Apollo-Ridge in their regular-season finale on Oct. 29.
Serra Catholic and Steel Valley are both 3-0 in conference play, while Ligonier Valley, Shady Side Academy and Apollo-Ridge are all 1-2, as the final two weeks of the regular season will determine the WPIAL playoff fate for all three teams.
Beitel wasn’t ready to think about that just yet after a big home win Friday night against Summit Academy.
“The only thing that matters to me in my world is those kids in that locker room, and we’re going to continue to focus on them and not any other outside noise,” Beitel said. “We’re going to enjoy this one now and then get ready for Shady Side. We’re fighting for our playoff lives the next two weeks, but we’ll take things one game at a time, see where we’re at health-wise and go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.