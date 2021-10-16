Ligonier Valley's Nick Beitel blocks for the returning Haden Sierocky, while Summit Academy defender Demetrius Herring pursues during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game played Friday at Weller Field. Sierocky, who missed the last three games with an arm injury, started the year as Ligonier Valley's quarterback, but on Friday he was used as a running back and finished with five carries for 46 yards and a score during the Rams' 43-14 rout of Summit Academy. Beitel, who was a game-time decision, finished with 106 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns.