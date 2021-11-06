Greensburg Central Catholic quarterback Tyree Turner is pulled down by a pair of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart defenders, including Iseia Schulz during a WPIAL Class 1A First Round playoff game played Friday at Hempfield Area High School. Turner threw a touchdown in the final minute of the game, but it wasn't enough, as GCC suffered a 28-8 loss. The Centurions were reeling following the death of two assistant coaches in the week leading up to the game.