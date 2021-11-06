Marko Thomas and the Greensburg Central Catholic football team were reeling following the death of two assistant coaches in one week.
The emotional No. 8-seeded Centurions did their best to honor Joseph Oslosky and William “B.J.” Farrell, but GCC fell short during a 28-8 setback against No. 9 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) during a WPIAL Class 1A First-Round playoff game played Friday at Hempfield Area High School.
“These kids have been through an absolute nightmare situation and they played their hearts out,” Thomas said. “For as little practice time that we had this week, for how many tears were shed … just the roller coaster of emotions throughout the week … you couldn’t ask for anything more.
“They left everything they could on the field. I just commend them for showing up in the first place.”
Farrell, 41, passed away on Sunday, while Oslosky, 44, died Thursday morning in a Hempfield Township vehicle crash. Oslosky was on his way to Farrell’s funeral service. Oslosky was the Centurions’ offensive line coach, while Farrell coached the defensive line. Both coaches leave behind young families.
Thomas said that OLSH officials immediately reached out to GCC before the game and asked if they could join in a tribute to the Centurions’ fallen coaches.
“I’m hurting, and these kids are hurting,” Thomas said after the game, briefly pausing to hold back tears. “Joe’s daughter and B.J.’s kids are over there, and they’re hurting.”
Prior to the game, both teams, in a show of solidarity, slowly walked onto the field from the end zone in unison. The teams knelt in a circle at midfield, they shared a prayer and also a moment of silence before retreating to opposite end zones for a pre-game huddle.
“(The tribute) meant a lot to me, and I think it meant a lot to them, too,” Thomas said. “I thought it was a great idea. (OLSH) kind of organized the whole thing before the game, the prayer and everything. They’re just great people over there and they understand that this is more than football. This is life and these guys just needed something.”
GCC had another tribute planned for the first play of the game. The Centurions took the field with only five players – their offensive linemen – in another show of love. They were flagged for a delay of game, but the penalty was declined by OLSH.
“We put our offensive line out there,” Thomas said. “Coach Joe was our offensive line coach and I just wanted to show one more way to honor him again. He was a big part of what we did … (Oslosky) and B.J. I’m hurting, the kids are hurting, and we wanted to do something to show them one more time that we love them.”
It took awhile for the teams to settle into a rhythm. The first three possessions of the game produced negative yardage and OLSH secured the initial first down for either team on the fourth series. The Chargers advanced to the GCC 20-yard line during that series, but turned the ball over on downs. GCC moved to the OLSH 26-yard line on the ensuing series, but that drive ended on downs, too.
“I think as soon as we got on the field, the kids started to relax a little more and got back to themselves for a couple hours,” Thomas said.
OLSH later looked to score the first touchdown of the game, but Brandon Brazell fumbled on his way to the end zone, giving possession to the Centurions. The Chargers eventually struck first, as Nehemiah Azeem connected with Ziggy McIntosh for a 23-yard reception and a 7-0 lead with 23 seconds to play in the half.
Thomas was proud of the Centurions’ first-half effort considering the circumstances.
“These kids did not stop and they did not back down,” Thomas said. “They gave everything they could. We just told them to get one stop because we thought we were one stop behind them.”
Amari Mack sparked the Centurions’ to the OLSH 9-yard line with a 41-yard run to open the second half, but the GCC offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
The deep drive still resulted in GCC’s first points. A bad snap over Azeem’s head was recovered in the end zone for a GCC safety, as the Centurions fittingly put two points on the board and trailed 7-2 with 8:40 left in the third quarter.
“I thought it gave us a little spark,” Thomas said. “We started moving the ball a little more. We just couldn’t finish. That’s all”
The ensuing GCC possession reached the OLSH 31-yard line, but ended with a Dereon Greer interception, which led to another score for the Chargers. Azeem capped the series with a 1-yard quarterback sneak, giving OLSH a 14-2 lead with 4:06 to play in the third.
GCC reached midfield on its next possession before the series stalled. OLSH scored again on a 27-yard touchdown run from B.J. Vaughn, giving the Chargers a 21-2 lead with 8:51 remaining.
The Chargers scored one more time following Greer’s second interception. Brazell scored a two-yard touchdown with 1:18 to play.
“They just kind of ran us down,” Thomas said. “They did their job and we just couldn’t keep up.”
But GCC closed the game with a touchdown, as Nate Dlugos hauled in a 23-yard touchdown from Tyree Turner with 23 seconds to play.
“These kids weren’t going to give up,” Thomas said. “That’s not in their nature and that’s not what they’re going to do. I commend them even though it was out of hand at the time, but they weren’t giving up. That’s who they are. They’re not quitters.”
It was a long, emotional, difficult week for the weary Centurions. Thomas admitted that he hadn’t gotten much sleep, and he said that it was the same for his players.
The group met together at midfield after the game. Coaches shared messages of encouragement and the team gathered for a prayer before hugs were shared and tears shed after players broke the huddle.
“Unfortunately, these are lessons that no one really teaches you how to cope with,” Thomas said. “It’s a tough week and I just feel for both families. These kids have been through a lot.”
Thomas said arrangements are still pending for Oslosky, but the Centurions plan to celebrate their fallen coaches at least one more time.
“I haven’t thought that far ahead,” Thomas said. “It’s tough for me to even think past the next hour. But we’ll get together as a family, we’ll get together as a team, and we’ll go honor him.”
