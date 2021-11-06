HOOKSTOWN — Ligonier Valley’s mascot may be the Rams, but head coach Roger Beitel wanted his football team to embody the spirit of a skein of geese heading into their WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game against No. 8 South Side.
"I tell them the story all the time about a skein of geese and why they honk,” Beitel explained. “They honk to encourage all the members of the team. Our whole mantra this week was that we were going to honk for each other.”
Unfortunately, despite support from players on the field and sidelines, in addition to the Ligonier Valley fans who made the 83-mile trip to South Side on Friday night, the No. 9 seeded Rams fell, 34-14, after struggling to recover from a sluggish start.
“We may have lost the game, but what I saw on our sidelines with our kids and the way they supported each other, and the way that they were honking for each other,” Beitel said. “Everybody was engaged in the football game, and everyone wanted their brothers to do well. And as far as I’m concerned, as the coach, we won. Because that’s what’s more important than the score at the end of the game.”
South Side led 14-0 with 9:38 left on the clock in the first quarter. South Side scored twice on four snaps and took advantage of a Ligonier Valley turnover. Trailing 21-0, Ligonier Valley struck just before half and later pulled within seven points, 21-14, with a little more than eight minutes left in the third quarter. However, South Side scored the game’s final 13 points and held on to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 1 Steel Valley next Friday.
Ligonier Valley finished the season with an 8-3 overall record. The Rams started the season with five consecutive non-conference wins, including victories against two playoff teams: Indiana Area (Class 4A) and Elizabeth Forward of Class 3A.
Despite a series of injuries causing the Rams to face a great deal of adversity this season, Ligonier Valley qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history. Beitel is proud of his team for making history because “the kids did a great job this entire season.”
“But ultimately in the end, the coach and competitor in me wanted to go back with more history and get that first WPIAL playoff win,” the head coach added.
Ligonier Valley rejoined the WPIAL before the start of the 2020 season, after spending the past 50 years as a member of District 6 — and also serving as one of the original members of the Heritage Conference at its inception in 2000.
On Friday, South Side’s speed got the better of Ligonier Valley, as it rushed for 323 yards with 411 yards of total offense.
“Not seeing them live you don’t know what their actual speed is like,” Beitel said. “(Parker Statler) can scoot. And we weren’t able to simulate that speed in practice.”
Ligonier Valley scored two passing touchdowns, both courtesy of quarterback Broderick Schreyer who went 12 of 27 for 182 yards. Matthew Marinchak caught a touchdown pass and had five receptions for 107 yards. Schreyer hit Grant Dowden for a 15-yard touchdown strike.
South Side scored on the game’s opening drive in just 47 seconds. It appeared the Rams stopped Statler in his tracks after taking the handoff, but he waited for a hole and broke free for a 63-yard touchdown. Statler finished with eight carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
“You look back at the game, there were just some plays that didn’t go our way,” Beitel said. “We watched the video (of South Side’s first score) on the sidelines, and we actually took the play away. He bounced and cut it back, and that’s where he hit us on the cutback.”
On Ligonier Valley’s third offensive snap, Nick Bietel fumbled and South Side recovered 35-yards away from the endzone. South Side quarterback Brody Almashy connected with Logan Smith on a 33-yard pass, and Statler scored on the following play — a two-yard carry to make it 14-0 after a successful extra point.
After Schreyer scrambled and connected with Marinchak for a 42-yard gain, the Rams turned the ball over again on the South Side 18-yard line.
Each team’s next drive resulted in a punt, with Ligonier Valley dropping a downfield pass on a reverse that would have likely resulted in a touchdown.
South Side took possession on its own 46-yard line with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter. Statler broke free but Ligonier Valley stripped the ball away from him and Khorter Drury recovered. However, Schreyer threw an interception on the following drive, and South Side’s Cameron Knox scored a 5-yard touchdown run. South Side led 21-0 with 8:20 left in the first half.
Later in the second quarter, Dowden intercepted a pass which set Ligonier Valley up for its first score of the game. The Rams drove 53 yards in 1:50, as Schreyer hit Marinchak in the endzone. The score was 21-7 at the half following George Golden’s extra point.
Ligonier Valley had the momentum entering the half and received the kickoff to begin the third quarter. After Beitel picked up a big return to the Ligonier Valley 44-yard line, the Rams scored again when Schreyer threw a pass to Dowden, who was wide open in the endzone. Ligonier Valley cut the deficit to 21-14 after Golden’s PAT.
However, Statler cooled Ligonier Valley’s hot start to the half when he broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run to put his team back ahead by 14 points, 28-14 — the score heading into the fourth quarter.
From thereon, South Side’s defense stymied Ligonier Valley. When it did have the ball, South Side continued to pound the ball on the ground to run down the clock. Knox scored again from 3 yards out with 7:44 remaining in the game to set the eventual final score, 34-14.
“Early on, it looked like they were in one speed, and we were in a different speed, and we never really recovered from the opening, especially in terms of just getting after us on both sides of the ball,” Beitel said. “That’s a good football team. They deserve all the credit for what they did. We kind of just had a difficult time finding our game. And when we did, it was a little bit too late.”
