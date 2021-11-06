Ligonier Valley’s Broderick Schreyer (3) hands the ball off to Nick Beitel (5) during the first half of the WPIAL 2A Playoff game against South Side Friday night at South Side High School. Beitel rushed 16 times for 60 yards, while Schreyer completed 12 of 27 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but Ligonier Valley suffered a 34-14 loss at South Side.