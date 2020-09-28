Rams struggle offensively, victimized defensively in loss to W. Beaver, 14-3

INDUSTRY — Saturday’s 88-mile trek to Beaver County wasn’t exactly a joy ride for the Ligonier Valley football team.
The Rams struggled offensively and were victimized twice defensively by Western Beaver’s big-play wide receiver Dakkari Bradford.
It added up to a disappointing 14-3 loss at Rich Niedbala Stadium.
“We just made some poor mistakes at inopportune times,” said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel.
Two of the biggest mistakes came on defense when Ligonier Valley (1-2) failed to stop Bradford, a 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout.
With Ligonier Valley leading 3-0 early in the third quarter, Western Beaver quarterback Xander Lefebvre threw a short pass to Bradford on a second-and-12 play from the Rams’ 45-yard line.
Bradford took one step, stopped and came back to catch Lefebvre’s pass. He then shook off a tackle and streaked 55 yards for what proved to be a go-ahead touchdown.
Then, midway in the fourth quarter on a second-and-8 call from the Western Beaver 17-yard line, Lefebvre launched a long pass toward Bradford.
As he jumped for the ball, a referee flagged a Ligonier Valley defensive back for pass interference. But Bradford still made a leaping grab and then raced to the end zone for an 83-yard touchdown.
"Dakkari made two big-time plays," Western Beaver coach Ryan Mastook said. "He was the difference. He was the Most Valuable Player in the game."
“(Western Beaver) never got in red zone,” Beitel said. “They just made those two big pass plays. The (Bradford) kid caught it and we didn’t tackle him.
“We made two mistakes on him. Those were the only two catches he had. Give him credit. He made the most of his opportunities and we didn’t.”
Those opportunities that Ligonier Valley squandered were three trips to the red zone that resulted in only three points, a 28-yard field goal by kicker George Golden just before halftime.
The first red zone failure was especially frustrating.
After an interception by defensive back Haden Sierocky at midfield, the Rams drove deep into Western Beaver territory.
However, on fourth-and-goal from just inches shy of the goal line, Ligonier Valley was called for a pre-snap false start penalty.
On fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line, the drive stalled when Sierocky, the Rams’ quarterback, dropped back to pass and was forced to run. He only gained 3 yards on the play.
“You get down there on the 1-yard line and have literally two inches to go, and you commit a procedure penalty. You just can’t do that,” Beitel said.
Late in the second quarter, Ligonier Valley got as far as the Western Beaver 13, but had to settle for Golden’s field goal.
Then in the fourth quarter with Ligonier Valley trailing 7-3, the Rams put together a long 17-play drive that fizzled at the Western Beaver 17.
Two passes by Sierocky on third-and-8 and fourth-and-8 were incomplete.
Two plays later, Western Beaver (3-0) put the game out of reach on Bradford’s 83-yard touchdown.
“It was a series of missed opportunities based off of miscues,” Beitel said. “We have to make the most of those opportunities when they present themselves, and we didn’t. That was the difference in the football game.
“Against a good football team like that, you can’t waste those opportunities. You have three red zone opportunities and you just come away with three points, you’re not going to win football games.”
Ligonier Valley plays again Friday night when the Rams host Steel Valley (1-1).
