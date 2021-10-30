Ligonier Valley's Grant Dowden looks for the end zone, while teammate Jacob Hay follows and Apollo-Ridge's Brady Schrock tries for a stop near the goal-line during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game played Friday at Weller Field. Dowden helped Ligonier Valley clinch a playoff berth during a 48-22 win, as he finished with 143 yards receiving, 53 yards rushing, three total touchdowns and an interception on defense.