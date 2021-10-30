The Ligonier Valley football team was forced to forfeit a game against Serra Catholic three weeks ago because of injuries and lack of roster depth.
Three weeks later, Ligonier Valley rolled to its third straight win – a 48-22 rout of Apollo-Ridge during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday at Weller Field – and clinched a berth in the upcoming WPIAL Class 2A football playoffs.
“What a fun night,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “It was all about our seniors and man did they perform.”
Ligonier Valley closed the regular season with an 8-2 overall record, and an all-important 3-2 mark that landed the Rams in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. It's Ligonier Valley's second season back in the WPIAL after spending the previous five decades in District 6. The Rams missed the WPIAL playoffs last season, but they qualified for District 7 post-season play in only their second season back.
“Eight wins with what we’ve had to endure this season … and now we’re headed to the playoffs,” Beitel said. “We controlled our own destiny and those kids took care of business. I’m super proud of those kids and super proud of the program.”
Beitel credited his seniors for leading the charge, overcoming adversity and sending the Rams to the playoffs.
“Every week we’re dealing with something new,” Beitel said. “Between all the on-field things with the injuries and some of the outside noise we’ve had to endure on top of that, it’s been tough. This group of 12 seniors has really given us great leadership. They’ve maintained their focus through it all.
“For example, Miles Higgins is our emotional leader. It breaks my heart that he’s been unable to get on the field, but I can’t say enough good things about what he’s done. Same with Ryan Harbert. That says a lot to me about the type of men they’re going to be when they grow up.”
The Rams didn’t just qualify for the playoffs on Friday, they also earned a milestone for their head coach, as Beitel earned his 140th career victory at Ligonier Valley.
“To get my 140th with my son and this group is incredible,” Beitel said. “This group of seniors, other than a forfeit, have never lost a game on this field. I couldn’t be prouder. They’re like my own sons. A lot of them I’ve coached since they were 8 years old in little league, football or both. I love them with all of my heart and are super excited to take this crew into the playoffs.”
Beitel likes his team’s mentality heading into the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, which begin on Friday.
“Going in it 8-2, we’re feeling pretty good,” Beitel said. “Our conference is a strong conference and we have some quality non-section wins against Elizabeth Forward and Indiana as well. I’m happy with where we’re at, and again, so proud of these kids.”
The Rams scored a 26-point win on Friday, but the total offensive numbers were close, as Ligonier Valley racked up 378 yards, while Apollo-Ridge stayed close with 323 yards.
The Rams finished drives and made key plays at opportune times to come away with the victory.
Apollo-Ridge embarked on a 10-play, 40-yard drive, but it stalled and the Vikings turned the ball over on downs.
Ligonier Valley responded in 3:30. Wide receiver Matthew Marinchak took a handoff on a reverse and threw to a wide open Grant Dowden, who went 65 yards for the opening score, as Ligonier Valley took an early 7-0 lead following a George Golden extra point.
Beitel credited his offensive coordinator for the trick play call.
“We’ve had a lot of different guys throw touchdown passes this year,” Beitel said. “Kudos to coach (Dave) Shannon for drawing that up for us. Matthew has his choice of open guys and Grant did the rest.”
After and Apollo-Ridge punt, Ligonier Valley struck quick again, as the Rams needed just two plays and 21 seconds to reach the end zone. Quarterback Broderick Schreyer connected with Dowden this time on a swing pass, and the senior scampered 75 yards for another Ligonier Valley touchdown. Golden’s kick failed, but the Rams still held a 13-0 lead.
Dowden saved the best home performance of his career for last. The senior finished with 143 yards receiving, 53 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. He also added an interception on defense for the Rams.
“Grant Dowden was a dude tonight,” Beitel said. “ … a straight up dude. He made plays all over the field. He was incredible tonight.”
A poor Apollo-Ridge punt led to another Ligonier Valley score. Schreyer found Beitel with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter. That capped another drive that lasted just three plays and 18 seconds. Schreyer connected with Marinchak on the two-point conversion and Ligonier Valley held a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Vikings’ drive to open the second quarter stalled, but Ligonier Valley continued to roll. The Rams marched 61 yards in seven plays and 3:47, as Schreyer threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Marinchak. Golden’s extra point made it a 28-0 game.
Schreyer, making just his sixth start, enjoyed a career night, finishing 8-of-14 for 201 yards and four touchdowns.
“Broderick got the ball in the hands of playmakers early on and they did the rest,” Beitel said. “Kudos to Broderick. He had a great game throwing the football.”
Apollo-Ridge finished its first drive, a seven-play, 82-yard series that lasted 3:18 and ended with a Landon Harmon touchdown run. The conversion failed, but Ligonier Valley took a 28-6 halftime lead.
Both teams scored on long touchdown drives in the third quarter.
Ligonier Valley used 5:29 to score on a nine-play, 52-yard drive, capped by Dowden’s 5-yard touchdown run and Golden’s kick that made it a 35-6 game.
The Vikings responded with a long drive of their own. This one went nine plays and 81 yards in 6:15, finished by quarterback Karter Schrock’s 8-yard touchdown run. Schrock’s two-point pass to Gage Johnson made it a 35-14 game.
Ligonier Valley put the game away on the Rams’ next two drives.
Schreyer hit Haden Sierocky for a 14-yard touchdown and Golden booted the extra point for a 42-14 lead. Nick Beitel picked off an Apollo-Ridge pass on the Vikings’ next possession, setting up the final Ligonier Valley touchdown – and it was a special one.
Jude Grzywinski, a senior offensive lineman, was honored in the first quarter as one of only three Ligonier Valley players to start every game of their high school career, from their freshman to senior year.
Grzywinski started the drive under center at quarterback. After four rushes, including two from Grzywinski, the Rams were at the Apollo-Ridge 5-yard line. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound senior lineman got the opportunity to throw a pass as well, connecting with Golden, a fellow senior, for a 5-yard score.
“We wanted to make sure to quell any rumors right away that there’s no quarterback controversy between our 303-pound lineman and our regular quarterback,” Beitel joked. “With that touchdown from George Golden, every single one of our 12 seniors have scored touchdowns this season, and that’s incredible. We’ve never had something like that happen before.”
