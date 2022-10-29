They started claiming their spots on Thursday.
Fans taped tarps covered with blankets to their favorite bleacher spot at Weller Field in Ligonier.
If you got there early enough to see the fiery autumn sun reflecting through the leaves as it gave way to crisp Laurel Mountain evening air, then undoubtedly you also saw a few arguments about seats that were always theirs, or grandparents who have grandkids attending each school.
The rivalry was dormant for 67 years and Friday saw the rivalry reborn as the “Riot on the Ridge.”
The Riot on the Ridge trophy this year will bear the Ligonier Valley Rams' name as they took down Derry Area 51-7.
The game started with Derry attempting an onside kick that failed.
“It’s one of those things in a rivalry game … you don’t know what to expect,” said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel. “When you play a team coming in without any wins…there’s no rules. So, at that point, onside kicks, fakes, go-for-it on fourth-down…you gotta be ready for anything.”
And the Rams were.
After the failed onside kick, Haden Sierocky took control immediately, scoring on the first offensive play for the Rams when he took a handoff and went 55 yards for a 6-0 Ligonier Valley lead after the failed extra point.
John Jablunovsky would extend the Rams’ lead to 12-0 when he ran 50 yards for Ligonier Valley’s second score.
Sierocky would score again in the first quarter from nine yards out for a 19-0 lead after a made extra point. Mr. Big Play as Sierocky is known would finish his night surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 163 yards rushing on the night and two touchdowns on the ground and another receiving.
Beitel is proud of Sierocky but quickly credits those who smash open gaping holes like “Tylan Wilkins, Billy Sugden, before he got injured, Logan Mulheren, Mason Mohnkern, Landon Laskoski, Sam Caldwell, Colin Smith, James Pleskovitch and Nick Lonas … they deserve a lot of credit, as well.”
Behind stellar offensive line play in tonight’s riot, Sierocky's night earned him the first-ever MVP award for the “Riot on the Ridge.”
And teammate John Jablunovsky impressed with his own stamp on the night by rushing for 129-yards and two touchdowns.
“I can’t say enough about the job that our coaches did,” Beitel said. “Those guys have gotten more outta every kid than probably anyone could have ever expected.”
The Rams added fourth-quarter touchdowns by Nick Lonas and Bruce Krieger.
Derry had trouble stopping the Rams early and fell behind 26-0 at the half and never really got going until the 5:09 mark of the third quarter which they controlled when Blake Revoir hit Nate Gray from 10 yards out cutting into the Ram lead 26-7.
Revoir would finish a gutsy night with 96-yards rushing and a passing touchdown.
But stalled drives and fumbles would keep Derry Area from challenging the Rams in this contest.
“I thought we got our groove a little bit in the second quarter, but again, when you get into a deficit like that … we’re just not good enough, yet,” said Arone. “Our kids played until the end. We’re proud of them and hats off to coach Beitel…Good luck to them in the playoffs.”
For the Rams to finish all alone in third place on a perfect senior night is what Beitel says football is all about…
”Hats off to Derry, that’s a young team that found some things with the quarterback runs. We only ran 1-play in the third quarter. That means Derry was doing their job. And, that’s a team that’s going to get a lot better as they grow up.”
