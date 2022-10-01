Paul DiMartini
9-30-22
Ligonier Valley came into Friday’s contest with Yough looking to rebound from last week's loss to Steel Valley.
Coach Roger Beitel’s recipe was to rely on the old tried and true practice methods.
“Turned it back to old school Roger,” Beitel said. “I was pretty relentless at practice, getting on them, and we were in pads two days this week and we really wanted to be physical. We had really good physical practices like we used to and it carried right into the game.”
As Ligonier Valley trounced Yough 48-14 on pajama night at Yough Stadium.
The Rams opened the scoring in the first quarter on their opening drive on a well-orchestrated 41-yard pass from quarterback Broderick Scheyer to tight end James Pleskovitch to give Ligonier Valley a 7-0 lead on the two play drive.
The two would later connect in the second quarter to make the score 42-0 ensuring the mercy rule for the second half.
The defense not only pitched a shutout for much of the game (Yough first scored in fourth quarter), the defense scored when Mckinley Shearer swiped a first quarter pass from Yough quarterback Raidon Kuroda and took it 31 yards to the house for a Ligonier Valley 20-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Nick Lonas was a major factor in the victory with 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns including the night capper on a seven-yard toss to make the final score 48-0.
The successful rushing duo of Hayden Sierocky and John Jablunovsky came in averaging 97.8 and 71.2 yds per game respectively and they primarily held that average as they combined for 155 yards rushing and three TDs including Jablunovsky’s 80-yard, through a gaping hole, up-the-gut touchdown on Ligonier Valley’s second drive of the game.
Broderick Schreyer’s 70.8 passing yards per game and 354 total yards will get a boost after he threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Beitel said. “We had two backs over a hundred yards. That’s a testament to our offensive line. Bouncing back off the shellacking we took last week and for us to come out and win all three phases of the football game, I’m really proud of the effort. The fact that our kids were extremely physical, and everyone blocked. Just had a really good game on both sides of the ball. Made splash plays, got turnovers.” It’s great to get back and put together a real good game after last week. That’s tough to do, but our kids did it.”
Ligonier Valley will look to continue their momentum on the road when the Rams travel to Burrell to play the Buccaneers on Oct. 7.
