The Greater Latrobe football team sought a quick start to the season during the annual Week Zero showdown against backyard rival Derry Area.
The Wildcats couldn’t get much quicker than a 49-point first-half outburst, which ultimately resulted in a 61-0 thrashing of the Trojans on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
“We were locked in with this week being a rivalry game,” Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “But it wasn’t just offense. I liked how we played in all three phases of the game. Anytime you can get off to a good start like that, it’s important.”
Marucco, the Wildcats’ eighth-year coach, and 1991 Greater Latrobe graduate, won his second straight rivalry game against Derry Area on Friday.
The teams met for the fifth time in six years and the 59th year in the 65-year history of the rivalry, which dates back to 1956. The Wildcats now hold a 37-21-1 advantage in the series, which was played for the fifth time in 10 seasons.
Derry Area won three straight games against Greater Latrobe from 2016-18 for the first time since the mid 1980s, but Marucco stopped the streak and picked up his first victory against the Trojans in 2019. In that game, Greater Latrobe edged out Derry Area during a 20-14 overtime slugfest.
His second win against the Trojans on Friday wasn’t close.
“This one, you always want to win more than life itself, for sure … and it’s the start of the season, so you want to get off to a good start,” Marucco said. “It’s always very special to me.”
Derry Area second-year coach Vince Skillings received a rude welcome to the rivalry.
Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate and former gridiron standout, coached his first rivalry game against Greater Latrobe after the contest wasn’t played in 2020 because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We had a game plan,” Skillings said. “We just didn’t execute.”
Greater Latrobe had no problem executing. The Wildcats scored 28 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second, as Greater Latrobe reached the end zone on all six first-half possessions for a 49-0 lead at the break.
The Wildcats’ quick-strike offense made it look easy, too, needing fewer than four plays to score six first-half touchdowns. Three were one-play drives, one ended after two plays, their first series lasted three plays and their second – and longest – drive of the half went four plays.
Greater Latrobe needed just 12 plays to gain 337 yards and score 49 points in the first half.
“I hope this keeps up for the rest of the season, that’s all I can say,” Marucco said.
Greater Latrobe rolled to 503 yards of total offense, led primarily by quarterback Bobby Fetter, slotback Kyle Brewer and running back Drake Clayton.
Fetter finished a perfect 5-for-5 with 163 yards passing. He also threw for two touchdowns and rushed twice for 71 yards and a score. Brewer scored three times, on a four-yard rush, a 72-yard punt return and a 50-yard reception, while Clayton rushed three times for 122 yards and a touchdown, as Greater Latrobe picked up 340 yards on the ground.
“Those are three senior captains that have been playing for us since their sophomore year and I think they’re poised,” Marucco said. “Their leadership, and just understanding what we’re trying to do on offense really showed up.”
Fetter scored on the third play from scrimmage with a 50-yard run down the left sideline, making it 7-0 just 43 seconds into the game.
The Trojans lost six yards on their first possession and the Wildcats scored four plays later. The Wildcats had a pair of 20-yard pickups prior to a 35-yard pass from Fetter to Chase Sickenberger, setting up Brewer’s 4-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point conversion made it 13-0.
The Trojans went three-and-out again, and the Wildcats scored again, this time on the ensuing punt return, as Brewer reached the end zone with a 72-yard runback.
Derry Area lost six yards on its third drive, which ended with a Kollin Stevens interception. A brief tussle involving members of both teams resulted in penalty yardage and gave Greater Latrobe possession at the Derry Area 43-yard line, which allowed for another quick-strike score.
Fetter capitalized on the next play with a 43-yard touchdown over the middle to Corey Boerio. A two-point pass from Boerio to Marco Mongelluzzo gave the Wildcats a 28-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.
The Trojans advanced to the Greater Latrobe 26-yard line on their next possession, but they needed penalties to pick up three first downs on the series, which ended on downs.
Clayton scored on a 79-yard touchdown run two plays after the turnover on downs.
“I thought coming into the season we had a pretty athletic team … maybe one of the most athletic teams I’ve had since we’ve been here just from the things we saw over the summer,” Marucco said. “I also thought our front guys did a great job of opening it up early, so our good athletes could make plays in space.”
Fetter found Brewer for a 50-yard touchdown one play after another Derry Area three-and-out. The Trojans went three-and-out again, and the Wildcats took advantage of a shanked punt, as Dominic Flenniken closed the first-half scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run on the second play of the series.
“Anytime you can start the season out like that, where you’re executing that smoothly, it was great to see,” Fetter said. “And it was great to see some younger guys get some reps, too. It just goes to show that we were very prepared and we executed really well. I felt really proud of my guys just because of the execution level.”
Derry Area gained its initial first down of the game that wasn’t by penalty during its final drive of the half. The Trojans had just four yards of total offense through their first six possessions. Ahmad Ward marched the Trojans to the Greater Latrobe 23-yard line, but Chance White’s 40-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
Ward led the Trojans with 84 yards on 16 carries, while Eric Catone followed with 28 yards on seven touches. Freshman Blake Revoir, in his first start, completed three passes for six yards and threw an interception.
Greater Latrobe scored the lone points of the second half in the fourth quarter.
A penalty brought back a 79-yard touchdown run by Alex Tatsch. But Tatsch eventually closed the series with a 41-yard score and finished the game with 67 yards rushing. Ja’Tawn Williams, who is Skillings’ grandson, ended the game with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
That set off a party in the end zone, which continued after the game, as Greater Latrobe players shared high fives and posed for pictures in front of the scoreboard to mark the victory.
That resonated with Skillings and the Trojans in the locker room.
“I just told our guys to sit there and listen,” Skillings said. “You could hear the celebration of the locker room, and I told them to think about it, and if that’s what they wanted for the next nine weeks. They have to step up, and then the other team could sit on the sideline and listen to you celebrate. From the top to the bottom, everybody has to pick up their game.”
It won’t be easy, as the Trojans are young, and they only have 31 players on their roster. When the game started to get out of hand, Skillings said the Trojans went with a younger lineup. He said after the game that they lost senior Zach Revoir to a knee injury, which will likely end his season.
“We found out how shallow we are,” Skillings said. “We wanted to save some starters late in the game, so we started pulling guys … getting the young guys in so they can get some playing time and know what it feels like to be out there. We wanted to save the starters because we have nine games left and we haven’t even come close to our conference schedule.”
That won’t begin until Sept. 17 when the Trojans host Deer Lakes. Until then, Derry Area will play its home opener against another local rival, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at Derry Stadium.
“They have to look and see what they want to do, especially the young guys,” Skillings said. “They know they’re going to get major playing time, and I told them that they don’t have to grow on the learning curve. They have to grow up right now because we need them.”
As for the Wildcats, there’s promise, following a 61-point outburst against their biggest rival. The Wildcats missed the playoffs last season, but they knew they were close, and this season Greater Latrobe looks to lean on its 20 seniors and veteran letterwinners for a special season.
The Wildcats are at Norwin next Friday and two weeks later, after a home game against Kiski Area, Greater Latrobe hosts Mount Pleasant Area in another local showdown. The Wildcats begin conference play at perennial powerhouse Gateway on Oct. 1.
“Getting off to a good start, and getting it done like we did (on Friday), certainly gives you some momentum, but we have to clean some things up,” Marucco said. “We know we’re going to have a tough road ahead starting at Norwin next week.”
