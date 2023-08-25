Saturday Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. VS Wofford
Saturday Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. VS Cincinnati
Saturday Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. AT West Virginia
Saturday Sept. 23, TBA VS North Carolina
Saturday Sept. 30, TBA AT Virginia Tech
Saturday Oct. 14, TBA VS Louisville
Saturday Oct. 21, TBA AT Wake Forrest
Saturday Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. AT Notre Dame
Saturday Nov. 4, TBA VS Florida State
Saturday Nov 11. 3:30 p.m. AT Syracuse
Thursday Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m. VS Boston College
Saturday Nov. 25, TBA AT Duke
