The Greater Latrobe football team knew it had a tough task during the Wildcats’ season finale against WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference leader Penn-Trafford.
The challenged proved true, as Penn-Trafford scored all of its points in the first half and wrapped up the WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference championship with a 42-0 win against the Wildcats on Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
“I am proud of the way the team fought in the second half,” Greater Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “Anything we did this entire year, we never quit. That was not in the DNA of this football team, and you saw that here tonight.”
The Warriors finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 conference record and an 8-2 overall mark. Entering the game, Penn-Trafford clinched a share of the conference title, and with the win against Greater Latrobe, the Warriors won the Big East Conference championship outright. The Warriors will have a first-round bye in the upcoming WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, which begin on Friday.
“(Penn-Trafford) earned their bye and I think they are going to be a real tough out in the playoffs,” Marucco said.
Prior to the game, Greater Latrobe held its senior night festivities, as the Wildcats honored their 20 graduating seniors.
“I am just so proud of this senior group and everything they’ve done for our program,” Marucco said. “Those guys have been with us for a long time, and I just wish (the season) could have turned out different for them.”
Marucco expressed gratitude towards his senior group for their contributions to the Greater Latrobe football program.
“As a coaching staff we just thanked these guys,” Marucco said. “A lot of those guys have been with us for six years and gave their heart and soul to this program and we are thankful for that, and I hope they’ll be thankful for those 10 years down the road.”
Marucco was proud of how his team fought, despite the 42-point setback against the conference champions.
“We told our guys at halftime, from the time we started in January, everything they did, they did with great effort and intensity, and they did the same thing tonight,” Marucco said. “They came out and gutted it out in the second half, and I was definitely proud of that.”
The Wildcats struggled offensively against a stout Penn-Trafford defense.
Greater Latrobe managed just 170 yards of total offense against the Warriors. While Penn-Trafford put up 42 points, Greater Latrobe could only come up with two first downs in the first half.
One of the Greater Latrobe first downs in the first half came on a fake punt, which turned into a 27-yard gain. That was the Wildcats’ biggest pickup of the night. Brayden Reott threw a pass to Chase Sickenberger, which caught the Penn-Trafford special teams’ unit off-guard.
The Wildcats had a tough time establishing their ground game. Drake Clayton, Greater Latrobe’s leading rusher, was limited to just 57 yards on 18 carries.
The Greater Latrobe defense also had a tough time with Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli, a Wisconsin commit and one of the top running backs in the WPIAL.
Yacamelli totaled six carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half. The Wisconsin recruit accounted for 132 of the Warriors’ 185 rushing yards.
Jacob Otto gave Penn-Trafford a quick start, as he returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. A Nathan Schlessinger extra point followed and the Warriors held a 7-0 lead.
After a Greater Latrobe three-and-out, Penn-Trafford scored on a nine-play, 72-yard drive. Yacamelli punched in his first of two touchdowns on fourth-and-goal and Schlessinger added the extra point to make it a 14-0 game.
Penn-Trafford picked off Greater Latrobe quarterback Bobby Fetter on the ensuing possession, and the interception was returned to the Wildcats’ 10-yard line. Carter Green scored from 9-yards out two plays later, Schlessinger kicked the extra point and Penn-Trafford held a three-touchdown lead.
Greater Latrobe advanced to the Penn-Trafford 22-yard line on its next possession, but the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.
Yacamelli struck on the next play. The Penn-Trafford standout took off on the first play of the drive for a 78-yard touchdown, his second score of the game, which gave the Warriors a 28-0 lead after Schlessinger’s extra point.
The Warriors took over on their next possession at the Greater Latrobe 32-yard line, and they needed five plays for another touchdown. This time, Conlan Greene ran it in from 6-yards out, followed by Schlessinger’s kick, making it a 35-0 game.
Penn-Trafford closed the half with one more score. The Warriors forced Greater Latrobe’s fourth punt of the half and took over at their own 26-yard line with 3:06 to play in the quarter.
The Warriors then embarked on a seven-play, 74-yard series, capped by Green’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Kalkstein. Schlessinger kicked his sixth extra point of the half to complete the scoring.
Penn-Trafford won its 12th straight against Greater Latrobe, as the Warriors now hold a 31-4 all-time lead in the series. Greater Latrobe’s last win against Penn-Trafford came on Oct. 16, 2009, a 12-3 victory at Memorial Stadium.
This season, the Wildcats finished 1-4 in the conference and 3-7 overall. Marucco knows it could’ve been different, particularly, after Greater Latrobe held a fourth-quarter lead during four games – Norwin, Kiski Area, Franklin Regional, Woodland Hills – in which the Wildcats lost.
“I guess (this season) you can look at missed opportunities,” Marucco said. “We always talk about how opportunities is always going to bring adversity, and it’s about how you respond to it, which we did very well at times, but the best way to describe (this season) is missed opportunities.”
