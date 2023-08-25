Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. VS West Virginia
Saturday Sept. 9, Noon VS Deleware
Saturday Sept. 16 Noon AT Illinois
Saturday Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. VS Iowa
Saturday Sept. 30 TBA AT Northwestern
Saturday Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. VS UMass
Saturday Oct. 21 TBA AT Ohio State
Saturday Oct. 28 TBA VS Indiana
Saturday Nov. 4 TBA AT Maryland
Saturday Nov. 11 Noon VS Michigan
Saturday Nov 18. TBA VS Rutgers
Friday Nov 24 7:30 p.m. AT Michigan State
