Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. VS West Virginia

Saturday Sept. 9, Noon VS Deleware

Saturday Sept. 16 Noon AT Illinois

Saturday Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. VS Iowa

Saturday Sept. 30 TBA AT Northwestern

Saturday Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. VS UMass

Saturday Oct. 21 TBA AT Ohio State

Saturday Oct. 28 TBA VS Indiana

Saturday Nov. 4 TBA AT Maryland

Saturday Nov. 11 Noon VS Michigan

Saturday Nov 18. TBA VS Rutgers

Friday Nov 24 7:30 p.m. AT Michigan State

