There’s no mistaking that 2022 was a tough season for River Valley. In their second season of existence, the Panthers went 0-9 in the District 6 Heritage Conference. A victory to conclude the season has allowed the team to carry momentum throughout the offseason, and with nearly every key contributor back in the fold, River Valley has its sights set on a drastic turnaround in 2023.
“Last year, we were down. We knew we were young,” said head coach Jess Houser, entering his third season at the helm. “We’re shooting to make a run for the Heritage title this year. We got a lot of seniors who put the work in, and I think we can do it.”
That goal may seem lofty on the surface, but a closer look provides some credence to the possibility. The Panthers graduated just seven seniors, only one of whom was a two-way contributor. Additionally, Penns Manor experienced a turnaround from near the bottom of the standings to the top of the conference from 2021 to last season.
Just two years ago, River Valley posted a mark of 8-3, including 6-2 in the conference. That season proved to Houser that his players were on the same page, whether they came from Saltsburg or Blairsville.
“Ever since the first year, these kids bought in. They see that they can actually win by coming together,” he said.
Houser stressed the significance of the 41-6 road victory against Everett to conclude last campaign, especially after several narrow losses in conference play. In the triumph against the Warriors, running back Sam Yanits rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Luke Woodring tossed a TD, and receiver Dom Speal had an 80-yard punt return score.
“We’re building on that win at the end of the year where those kids got that experience,” Houser explained. “We had a lot of our young kids playing in that last game of the season and they all produced and we saw a lot of good things out of that. This offseason, it was the same — we had kids in the weight room and we were practicing two days a week.”
Woodring returns as the senior signal-caller after passing for nearly 1,000 yards last year. Blessed with a strong arm, he’s also fast and elusive, as he paced the Panthers in rushing yards in 2022.
In addition to Yanits, a junior, the backfield will also feature classmate Gavin Burkhart and seniors Quinton Witmer and Kaden Barnhart.
“We’re loaded in the backfield again this year,” Houser stated. “Unless somebody gets on a roll with the hot hand, we’ll stay with that guy, but right now, it’s going to be by committee.”
The senior Speal led the team in receiving yards last year, and he’s garnering college interest.
With plenty of talent and experience back, the Panthers aim to unlock their high-tempo attack that was slowed down by penalties all too often last campaign.
“We have high expectations for our (skill) guys, and if we got this line squared away, we’ll be good to go,” said Houser.
That offensive line took the biggest hit of any unit, as Brad Miller is off to Saint Vincent College after earning All-Conference accolades twice. However, the trio of senior Dom Bartolini, a three-year starter, along with senior Joey Bedick and sophomore center Michael Wano form a solid core in the trenches.
Defensively, Miller represents the only player lost to graduation among the top 10 tacklers from last campaign. Many of the same players who will see time at running back are expected to excel at linebacker for River Valley, while Merreck Smith could also be an impact player at LB.
Senior defensive end Brad McDivitt and Woodring at safety will be other stalwarts on that side of the ball for the Panthers.
“We’re working on getting to the ball this year and creating turnovers. It’s been good so far,” Houser detailed.
River Valley is tasked with replacing kicker Keith Behanna, a three-year starter, but sophomore Cole Heckathorn appears to be a solid option. Special teams should also get a boost from Speal, who could rank among the best returners in the conference.
While the Panthers aim to ascend in the Heritage Conference, teams like Northern Cambria, United Valley (the co-op of United and Blacklick Valley), West Shamokin, and Cambria Heights will also be contenders.
“This Heritage Conference is going to be up in the air this year,” Houser stated. “It’s going to be whoever comes in every week ready to play.”
The Panthers commence their campaign at home against Conemaugh Township on Aug. 25, and are slated to conclude the regular season at Portage on Oct. 27.
