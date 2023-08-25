For much of the 2022 season, Greensburg Central Catholic had the look of a title contender. The Centurions played competitively on the road against reigning WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, and GCC cruised to a perfect 6-0 mark in the Class A Eastern Conference, scoring signature wins against Clairton and Leechburg.
Seemingly loaded with talent at nearly every position, the Centurions entered the WPIAL playoffs as one of the favorites. However, the dreams of district and state titles were crushed in the first postseason contest, as Rochester upset Greensburg Central Catholic 36-15 at Hempfield Area High School.
Several key players from that unit graduated, while a few other valuable contributors transferred out of the district. Additionally, Marko Thomas stepped down as head coach after two seasons, opening the door for John Thompson to take the reins.
Thompson boasts more than 20 years coaching experience at the college level, including Saint Francis University and Saint Vincent College. Most recently, though, he was coaching flag football for the Westmoreland Saints, which encompasses grades 1-7.
While Thompson is aware of the accomplishments and disappointments of last year’s squad, he’s spent most of his time looking ahead.
“It’s a new year. We’ve got a new coach and a new staff; new systems and new ways to learn and what to learn and how to learn, and trying to bring that perspective on that, and at the same time, building off of the success that they had during the regular season. But now that goal is to continue that success during the regular season and take it to the next step in the playoffs hopefully,” Thompson said.
“My goals are to build a great program from the ground up, and build on those accomplishments,” he continued.
Gone are three of the top four receivers from 2022 in Amari Mack, now playing for the University of Maine, Nate Dlugos, who is aplying his craft at Williams College, and Jaydin Canady.
Furthermore, leading rusher Da’sjon Craggette (1,098 yards rushing and a team-best 17 touchdowns) transferred to Geibel Catholic, and will be suiting up for Southmoreland this season as a result of a co-op between the schools. Ethan Shawley, a key cog at linebacker last year, will join Craggette at Southmoreland, as he returned to his home district.
The cupboard isn’t bare for Thompson, however, as four key players are back in the mix, including the prolific duo of Tyree Turner and Samir Crosby. Turner, a multi-year starter at quarterback, threw for more than 1,600 yards and 21 scores last year, completing 85-of-135 passes with just four interceptions.
“He’s really grasped the new system that we put in, but it’s those intangibles of leadership on the field and in the locker room that’ll help propel this team,” Thompson noted of his senior QB.
Crosby, meanwhile, aims to build upon an incredible freshman campaign in which he caught 30 passes for 473 yards, rushed for 351 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns. While his numbers in 2022 speak for themselves, Crosby has also displayed leadership throughout the offseason, despite being an underclassman.
“He’s a dynamic football player, so we’ll do our best to accent his strengths,” Thompson indicated of Crosby, who is also stout in the secondary defensively.
Seniors Nick Dlugos, an H-back and linebacker, and Joe Kudla, a two-way lineman who has made major strides this offseason, are the other players who comprise the core of the team.
Several others are expected to ascend to larger roles this season, including seniors Peter Mazowiecki and Evan Stasko, junior Ty Rozier, and sophomore Landon Honick.
With just 29 players on the roster, down slightly from previous campaigns, the depth of the Centurions will be tested.
“I talked to our team in that first meeting about finding a role for everybody in that room and finding a way to put them in and play around their strengths,” Thompson revealed. “It is important, whatever role it is – from No. 1 to No. 29 on the roster – that they will have and find a role on our team.”
Even before full-contact practices commenced, Thompson, who will also serve as the defensive coordinator, saw promising signs from his squad.
“It was the perseverance that they had and how they attacked every practice with enthusiasm, excitement, energy. It’s definitely positive,” he said.
Those qualities will be needed in order to succeed in the Eastern Conference, as the Centurions will again battle contenders like Clairton and Leechburg, while Jeannette continues to seek a return to prominence after making the playoffs last year. Springdale, Riverview, and Frazier round out the conference.
“I have no idea what the conference looks like,” Thompson said. “I’m worried about us and what we do and how we perform and how we handle the ups and downs of a season and of a game.”
The Centurions, who scrimmaged Derry Area, commence the regular season with a Week Zero tilt at home against Mount Pleasant Area. Other nonconference opponents include Bishop Canevin, West Greene, and Washington before GCC opens the conference at home against the Dynamos on Sept. 22.
