When Greater Latrobe took the field at Memorial Stadium for the regular-season finale in 2021, the Wildcats were already eliminated from playoff contention. Greater Latrobe lost 42-0 to Penn-Trafford in what turned out to be Jason Marucco’s final game guiding the Wildcats. On the opposite sideline, Ron Prady was an assistant coach for the Warriors, who went on to win the first WPIAL and PIAA titles in program history.
Now Prady, a longtime teacher in the Greater Latrobe School District, hopes to bring that championship experience to the Wildcats as he enters his first season at the helm.
“They’ve been close to being pretty good the last couple of years. That’s obviously the goal, to try to win some of those close games,” said Prady, who was hired in March.
To his point, the Wildcats finished just 3-7 overall last season but lost four games that were decided by nine points or fewer, including a heartbreaking 41-40 defeat at home against Franklin Regional that likely cost them a playoff berth.
The program’s outlook could be drastically different in 2022, though, not only with a new coach but a change in classification. The Wildcats dropped from Class 5A to 4A, now competing in a conference with mostly unfamiliar opponents.
“The one thing I’ve stressed is don’t look at the schedule. We’re just going to prepare each week,” Prady emphasized.
When they commence the season with a Week Zero matchup against Derry Area, the Wildcats will look much different than the team that was outclassed by Penn-Trafford. Greater Latrobe must replace its starters at quarterback (Bobby Fetter) and running back (Drake Clayton), as well as the most dangerous receiver (Kyle Brewer).
Sophomore QB John Wetzel will take the reins on offense after an impressive summer that included helping the Wildcats win the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Tournament.
“He’s a really good athlete back there with the ball in his hands,” Prady said of the 6-foot-2 signal caller. “We have to be smart and not make him win games for us throwing the ball. Throwing the ball can be tough, and if we ask him to stand back there and scan the entire field, I’m not sure he’s ready to do that yet.”
When he does look to pass, Wetzel will have plenty of options, including Kollin Stevens, JaTawn Williams, Ben Stratton, Dom Flenniken and Buddy Young among the receivers, as well as tight ends Corey Boerio, Jack Drnjevich, and Connor Lakin.
The Wildcats should get a big boost in the running game, as Robert Fulton transferred into the district for his senior season. Previously at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Fulton has acclimated to his new team seamlessly.
“He’s certainly fit in well with these kids. He’s so easy to get along with,” Prady noted. “It’s probably been, in my opinion, the best thing to see is how well they get along together. They care about each other. I don’t think we have a selfish kid on our team right now.”
Sophomores Alex Tatsch and Brady Prohovic could also see touches in the backfield, as Greater Latrobe has assembled a potent collection of talent at the skill positions.
The Wildcats still have some questions along the offensive line, though, as the group graduated key components, including Tyler Lynch. Filling that void, seniors Wyatt Held and Danny Calabrese have cemented their spots in the starting lineup, while Ray Dupilka, Caleb Lehman, Zach Shuey, Ben Gera, and Cody Krall are battling for the other positions.
“How those guys perform up front is certainly going to be a big determining factor in how we do. We gotta do what we do best, and I think that’s run the ball,” Prady stated.
“Those guys are certainly capable, but they just don’t have the experience yet,” he added.
A linebackers coach at Penn-Trafford, Prady had installed a new defense at Greater Latrobe. An odd-front alignment will put a greater focus on linebacker play, and the Wildcats seem well equipped in that aspect. Boerio, Tatsch, Fulton, and Lakin are all likely starters, while Wetzel will play a hybrid safety/linebacker role, and Stratton and Young could also see snaps. There’s no doubt, however, that Boerio is the anchor of the group.
“He’s probably the leader of the entire team. The heart and soul of the team,” Prady said of the 220-pound senior.
On the defensive line, Held, Calabrese, and Lehman are the leading contenders to get snaps, while the secondary will include Williams, Prohovic, Flenniken, and Aidan Butina at the corners, and Stevens and Vince Gaskey seeing time along with Wetzel at safety.
“They’re still learning the defense. It’s all new to those guys,” Prady revealed. “Picking it up and communicating it is the key. I think we’re getting better each day at that.”
Vinny Oddo, a soccer player, will handle the kicking duties, and he’s also in contention for the punter role.
Prady’s coaching staff includes Tom McIntyre, who was previously at Mount Pleasant Area, serving as the offensive coordinator, while Greater Latrobe holdover Lou Keyser will call the defense. Additional assistants include Josh Hammack, Chad Schmeling, Bob Armstrong, Tom Wilkins, and John Yester.
As a result of realignment, the Wildcats will reside in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, along with powerhouse programs Thomas Jefferson and McKeesport Area, as well as Laurel Highlands, Trinity, Ringgold, and Connellsville Area. Four teams will qualify for the postseason.
“They’ve both had great programs for a long time,” Prady said of the Jaguars and Tigers, both of whom reached the WPIAL semifinals last year.
There’s plenty of local flavor to the nonconference slate, as the Wildcats will open at home against the Trojans, travel to play Franklin Regional, and then host Hempfield Area.
“Those are great games for us on our schedule. We’re looking forward to those games,” Prady said of the nonconference ledger.
The WPIAL scheduled an open date for Greater Latrobe in the final week of the regular season, the Wildcats have filled that hole with a home game against Butler Area.
