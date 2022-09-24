About the prettiest thing about the Wildcats' 10-7 homecoming loss to Big Seven Conference opponent Laurel Highlands was the outfits that the homecoming court and escorts wore during the halftime ceremony that saw senior Lily Fenton named the 2022 Greater Latrobe Homecoming Queen.
Otherwise, it was a game that was not pretty at all, as both teams seemed set to self-sabotage themselves with a slew of penalties that derailed drives for each team.
On the opening drive of the game, Laurel Highlands would march the ball down the field from its own 49-yard line. On the first play of the drive, the first flag of the game was thrown for an illegible Mustang receiver down the field.
The Wildcats' defense faced their first 3rd and 10 of the game on the drive. And in what would become a reoccurring theme of the drive Laurel Highlands quarterback Rodney Gallagher would scramble on third down for 20 yards and a first down.
Greater Latrobe would face another 3rd down in the Mustang drive. This time it was 3rd and 11, when, on a bad snap, Gallagher picked up the ball and rambled 16 yards for another first down extending the drive.
Moments later, facing a 3rd and 17, Gallagher scrambled out of the pocket and hit Keondre Deshields for a 22-yard TD pass. With 8:40 left in the first quarter, Harry Radcliffe kicked the extra point to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
The Wildcats' offense responded on their ensuing possession, highlighted by a 24-yard run by Robby Fulton, which was extended on a five-yard face mask penalty on Laurel Highlands and moved the ball into Mustang territory.
It was immediately followed by another Fulton run, this one for 15 yards.
And the drive was capped by a 14-yard Fulton rushing touchdown. With a Vinny Oddo extra point, the game was knotted at 7-all with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Then the scoring would dry up for both teams as the flags would hamper both teams throughout the rest of the first half.
Things were looking up for the Wildcats when Alex Tatsch recovered a Gallagher fumble with 6:40 left in the half.
The Wildcats’ drive would stall on their 45-yards when on a 3rd and 11 a flag was thrown for an ineligible receiver downfield, forcing Greater Latrobe to punt with 3:16 to go in the first half.
Laurel Highlands would then move their ball from their 19-yard line down to the Wildcats' 20-yard line. With three ticks on the clock left in the half, the Mustangs’ Radcliffe kicked a 39-yard field goal to give Laurel Highlands the 10-7 lead going into the half.
After the half, the Wildcats looked to have adjusted and started to shut down the running opportunities for Laurel Highlandsssssss's Gallagher. And after a scoreless third quarter, Greater Latrobe drove the ball in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and got down to the Mustang’s 16-yard. On a 4th and 3, Greater Latrobe went for the tying field goal. On a low snap, Oddo got the kick off but missed the 32-yard kick just a bit to the outside.
Greater Latrobe would have another shot in the fourth quarter, but could not capitalize as the Mustangs then ground out the clock and got the win.
The total of penalties for Laurel Highlands was 12 for 95 yards, while Latrobe had five penalties for 40 yards.
Fulton had one touchdown and 149 yards on 22 carries for the Wildcats.
Gallagher led the Mustangs with 76 rushing yards on 19 carries, while he went 12-for-21 and 125 yards in the air for one touchdown.
The Wildcats will travel to Trinity next week.
