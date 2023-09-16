There was a physical fight going down in downtown Latrobe on Friday night as the Greater Latrobe Wildcats found themselves in another feline battle, this time against the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars.
The Wildcats came into their second game against a fellow cat-related mascot after defeating Hempfield Area to return to a winning record.
The Jaguars of Thomas Jefferson came into this contest undefeated, and with the recent history of the matchup in their favor after beating the Wildcats twice last season.
The Jaguars wasted no time picking up where they left off last season. After winning the coin toss and deferring, the Jaguars took the opening drive down the field to take an early 7-0 lead.
Thomas Jefferson was methodical on their opening drive, taking 12 plays to score. Moving the ball consistently, but without big plays. The Jaguars came out throwing the ball, completing their first two passes for two first downs.
At one point the Wildcats’ defense forced Thomas Jefferson into a fourth-down situation, but the Jaguars elected to keep the offense on the field and were successful in picking up the necessary yardage.
The drive eventually moved all the way down to the shadow of the goal line, where they managed to punch the ball in on the ground to earn the opening points of the game.
Looking to answer, the Greater Latrobe offense took the field for the first time and tried to be just as physical as the Jaguars had been. After three straight runs, the Wildcats found themselves in a punting situation, and that is when things went from bad to worse.
The snap flew over the punter’s head, causing a mad scramble for the ball that prevented the Wildcats from flipping the field like they had been trying to do.
Now with the ball on the edge of the red zone, it was up to the Wildcats’ defense to try and minimize the damage.
Greater Latrobe would force Thomas Jefferson into a third down, but the Jaguars would connect on a pass that not only picked up the first down but found the end zone as well.
Now trailing 14-0 the Wildcats needed their offense to respond.
The first quarter would end with the Wildcats having the ball, but without a ton of momentum, especially on the ground.
As the field would flip, Greater Latrobe would find its groove on offense. The running game came alive, with the Jaguars laying down some big hits, but the Wildcats managed to move the ball in the process.
Just as the second quarter was starting, Greater Latrobe found the endzone for the first time when Alex Tatsch took a direct snap out of the Wildcat formation and followed his blockers to the end zone.
Now, it was a new ballgame with it only being 14-7, a single score could even things up.
Things were looking good for the Wildcats when their defense forced a stop. Again with the ball, Greater Latrobe was able to move successfully and sustain a drive.
Facing a third and long the Wildcats needed a conversion, and John Wetzel found Alex Tatsch for a big pickup to keep the drive alive.
Greater Latrobe would keep the drive going, reaching the red zone before being forced into a fourth-down situation by the Jaguars.
Wetzel tried to target his running back out of the backfield, but it looked like he was forced out of bounds by the Thomas Jefferson defender, no flag was called, ending the Greater Latrobe drive.
With momentum now firmly in Thomas Jefferson’s hands, they took over on offense. They moved the ball well through the air before a big pass set up a short run for a score. Very quickly things went from Greater Latrobe nearing an equalizer to once again being down two scores at 21-7.
Things would continue to spiral for the Wildcats as they fumbled the ball back to the Jaguars on their next possession, setting up another Thomas Jefferson score to make it 28-7.
It almost got even worse, but Greater Latrobe was bailed out by a penalty. Down multiple scores the Wildcats tried to make something happen before halftime, but a Wetzel pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. A blindside block penalty kept the interception but removed the touchdown. At that point, the Jaguars were content to take a knee and go into the break up 28-7.
The Wildcats’ offense still struggled to get things going in the second half. Starting with the ball Thomas Jefferson forced a three-and-out.
When the Greater Latrobe defense pounced on a fumble, the Jaguars’ defense did it again.
The Wildcats’ defense continued to play well, however. They forced a fourth down attempt for Thomas Jefferson, then Wetzel picked the pass off and tip-toed down the sideline for a 90-yard pick-six to give the Wildcats a much-needed spark, and trim the lead to just 28-14.
After trimming the lead a frustrating sequence would occur for the Wildcats. The defense would hold strong on the early downs and force Thomas Jefferson into uncomfortable down and distance scenarios, but despite the long odds, the Jaguars would find a way to convert.
Thomas Jefferson would carry that drive into the final quarter, but only briefly as they scored on the first play of the quarter. The extra point was blocked, resulting in the 34-14 score.
The second-half struggles for the Greater Latrobe offense would continue. An interception and multiple failed fourth-down conversions would spell the end for the Wildcats.
Thomas Jefferson would punch in one more score to reach the final total of 41-14.
Coach Ron Prady knew the matchup would be a difficult one, but also that the Wildcats’ own mistakes hurt them, “They capitalize when you make mistakes, that’s what great teams do, and we made a couple and they took advantage.” he said.
This game also showed how quickly things can change, “We were close to tying it up. We’re down 14-7, and before you can blink, it’s 28-7.” said Prady.
The Wildcats will once again have to show they can bounce back on the road as they travel to face Laurel Highlands next week in another conference showdown.
