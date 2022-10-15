“When you play a great football team you can’t beat yourself before you try to beat your opponent,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel after his team was defeated 27-18 at home Friday against Serra Catholic, the defending WPIAL 2-A Champion.
The Ligonier Valley Rams had built some momentum coming into their match versus the Serra Catholic Eagles Friday night at Weller Field having won their two previous games on the road. The Rams were looking for some home cooking when they faced off against the second-place Eagles.
Serra Catholic won the opening toss and deferred possession until the second half, but Ligonier Valley fumbled on their opening drive giving the ball back to Serra Catholic at the Ligonier Valley 36-yard line. Serra Catholic quickly capitalized by scoring on the next play when Quadir Stribling hit Elijah Ward for a 36-yard pass and a quick 7-0 lead after the made extra point.
The Rams showed resilience on their third drive which overcame two false start penalties (seven on the night) when Broderick Schreyer found Haden Sierocky for a 15-yard TD that closed the lead to 7-6 after a missed extra point at the 8:52 mark of the second quarter.
“Seven false starts alone (five in the red zone). You're just putting yourself behind the sticks. Whenever you play a football team as good as they are…I mean, you gotta be perfect, and we weren't, said Beitel.
The 7-6 score would hold until, with :59 seconds left in the first half, quarterback Elijah Ward scored from 1-yard out. The missed extra point made the halftime score 13-6.
The dreaded late first-half score followed by a score on the opening possession of the second half put the Rams behind the eight ball when Ward hit Stribling this time for a six-yard TD and a 20-6 lead.
Ligonier Valley would claw their way back on their opening drive of the second half on a Haden Sierocky pass to senior Logan Johnston with 4:33 to play in the third quarter closing the gap to 20-12 after a missed two-point conversion.
The momentum swung back to Serra during the ensuing possession when Michael Schanck bulldozed for a seven-yard TD and a 27-12 lead late in the third. Schank caught the eye of coach Beitel all night on both sides of the ball. “My gosh, (No.) 34. From what I’ve seen so far … he’s the defensive player of the year. In our conference, anyway. That kid was everywhere.”
Ligonier Valley fought their way back once more in the fourth quarter on a drive that saw a 4th down conversion and Broderick Schreyer pick apart the Serra defense until he hooked up with Haden Sierocky for a four-yard toss with 1:45 to play in the game. The two-point coionversion failed to make the final score 27-18 after an unsuccessful onside kick.
"We still battled, but self-inflicted wounds and mistakes … mental mistakes. You just can’t do that against a really good football team,” said Beitel after the game.
Serra Catholic coach Jose Regus was impressed with the Rams after the victory and ,especially, with Haden Sierocky. “(No.)17. He’s a heck of an athlete.”
“A good team. A well-coached team. They prepare like we prepare. They took advantage of some things they were able to. It was a good football game,” said Regus.
The Rams will pack up their 5-0 road record and travel to Imani Christian Academy next Friday to face the Saints. “We’ll get ready and get on the road,” Beitel said.
Score by quarter
Ligonier Valley 0 6 6 6 18
Serra Catholic 7 6 14 0 27
