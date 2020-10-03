The limited number of spectators permitted inside Ligonier Valley's Weller Field on Friday night because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on large gatherings got to see something that hadn't happened there in 50 years — a WPIAL victory for the home team.
The Rams weathered some early adversity, came out hot to start the second half and held on for a 28-26 win over Steel Valley in Friday's WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference matchup.
Ligonier Valley (1-1, 2-2) played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6, the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
With only two home games on the 2020 schedule, Rams' head coach Roger Beitel and his team weren't going to take Friday's contest lightly.
"It was a great night for us," Beitel said. "We're only here twice, we've been on the road for three weeks and we get to go on the road again for two more weeks. A lot of historians are sending me texts and things like that, that it's been over 50 years since we've won a WPIAL game at Weller Field. That's special, and I'm glad it was the first one here."
Steel Valley (0-1, 1-2) got out ahead of the Rams early with an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive to open the game. Ronnell Lawrence lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ahmir Culmer, and Nijhay Burt ran in the two-point conversion to put Ligonier Valley in an early 8-0 hole.
Sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky and junior running back Nick Beitel helped Ligonier Valley answer, or at least it seemed so momentarily. The Rams drove the ball to the Steel Valley 3 and, facing fourth-and-goal, Sierocky muscled his way across the goal line. But a flag against the Rams for a holding penalty five yards behind the line of scrimmage wiped out the score and forced another fourth-and-goal try, this time from 18 yards out.
Nyzair Burt broke up a pass in the end zone to preserve the Steel Valley lead.
The Ironmen couldn't capitalize after turning Ligonier Valley away, though, losing 14 yards to a combination of penalties and negative-yardage plays on their way to a three-and-out.
The Rams were quick to regain the points wiped off the board on their previous drive, needing just three plays to find the end zone. Nick Beitel burst through the line for a 29-yard gain, then rumbled for six more yards, setting up Lanigan McCulty's six-yard scoring run. A high shotgun snap stymied the two-point-conversion try, leaving LV down 8-6.
The deficit grew on the ensuing kickoff as Nijhay Burt found a seam and sprinted 84 yards for a touchdown. The Rams stopped Burt short on the conversion attempt, keeping Steel Valley's lead at 14-6.
Ligonier Valley's next drive ended after just three plays on a Steel Valley fumble recovery, and things could have started to slip away for the Rams. Instead, the defense came through with a three-and-out, aided by back-to-back pass breakups on first and second down by Nick Beitel and Khorter Drury.
Sierocky helped LV draw even, scrambling up the middle on a quarterback keeper before finding a lane to the end zone for a 35-yard score. Kaden Faas, who wears No. 52 and is listed as an offensive lineman on the Rams' roster, barreled in for the 2-point conversion to tie the score.
The Rams had another touchdown erased by a penalty to close out the half when a 20-yard scoring pass from Sierocky to Matthew Marinchak on the final play before intermission was flagged for offensive pass interference.
LV shook off the negated touchdowns after halftime, assembling an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter, capped with a 3-yard scoring plunge by Faas.
"Ever since I've been the head coach I've said the most important drive of every football game is the first drive of the second half," Beitel said. "For a long time, our kids have done really, really well with that drive, whether it be defending or whether it be offensively. Tonight was one of those things that makes a coach happy and smile when they come out after halftime and put one on the board quick."
Following an offsides penalty on the extra-point attempt, Sierocky ran in the 2-point-conversion to put the Rams ahead for the first time, 22-14.
Ligonier Valley's defense bottled up Steel Valley on the next drive following a short kickoff return, dropping Nijhay Burt in the backfield twice and sacking Lawrence for a 13-yard loss. A short punt from the Steel Valley 10 set the Rams up inside the red zone.
Sierocky kept his team's hot start to the second half rolling, scrambling for 13 yards to convert on third-and-10, then firing a quick touchdown pass to Matthew Marinchak on third-and-goal to put the Rams on top 28-14.
"It was a gutsy performance," Coach Beitel said." I can't say enough about the kids and the effort and the way they're growing each week right in front of our eyes."
Sierocky came up with a big turnover from his safety position two plays later. Drury broke up a pass down the Ligonier Valley sideline intended for Nijhay Burt, and Sierocky made a diving play to corral the deflection before it hit the grass.
The Rams missed an opportunity to capitalize on the pick when two plays later Sierocky rolled right, crossed the line of scrimmage and tossed his lone interception of the contest to Nyzair Burt.
"He's learning," Coach Beitel said of Sierocky. "He's only a sophomore. He's learning and he's getting better every week."
The Ironmen leaned on Nijhay Burt as they worked to shrink Ligonier Valley's lead. He touched the ball on six of Steel Valley's next nine snaps, finishing the drive with a six-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point-conversion pass left LV up 28-20 with 7:59 to play.
A three-and-out by the Rams left Steel Valley with plenty of time to rally for the tying score. The Ironmen needed only three plays to find the end zone again as Nijhay Burt broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run.
Sierocky made sure Steel Valley wouldn't complete the comeback, batting down the two-point-conversion pass attempt to preserve a 28-26 edge with 4:51 remaining.
Then Sierocky and the offense got some on-the-fly experience with clock management, draining the play clock near zero and churning out first downs to keep the ball out of Steel Valley's hands. Sierocky carried five times as the Rams closed things out, not including a pair of kneel-downs, and converted a pair of first downs to run out the clock.
"We're just trying to find guys that can make plays for us at this point," Coach Beitel said of the final drive. "We're just playing football, that's really where we're at. That's a great win for those guys. That's a great win for us."
Nick Beitel led the Rams with 95 yards on the ground on 20 carries and added three catches for 55 yards. Sierocky ran for 76 yards on 16 carries and was 9-of-14 passing for 111 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Nijhay Burt led all rushers with a game-high 132 yards on 17 carries.
Ligonier Valley celebrated its Senior Night prior to the game, honoring its lone senior, lineman Derek Fox, along with seniors from the marching band and cheerleading squad.
"We're super excited," Coach Beitel said of the win. "They were pumped, they get to play 'Rocky Top.' It's all the little things that COVID has taken away from us, now we get a chance to enjoy a little bit more with our team."
With in-person attendance at the game limited by coronavirus guidelines, LV fans got creative. Some sat atop vehicles parked near Weller Field, some watched a livestream of the game online and others flocked to the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, which opened its doors for free to those wanting to watch the game streamed on the big screen.
The Rams are back on the road for their next contest, traveling to face Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
Ligonier Valley 28
Steel Valley 26
;SV;LV
First downs;12;18
Rushes-yds;24-137;44-190
Passing yds;55;111
Passes-int;5-14-1;9-14-1
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-1
Penalties-yds;4-21;3-45
Punts-avg;4-24.5;1-28.0
Total offense;192;301
Score by Quarters
St. Valley;8;6;0;12;—;26
Lig. Valley;0;14;14;0;—;28
Scoring
SV—Culmer 20 pass from Lawrence (Ni. Burt run)
LV—McCulty 6 run (run failed)
SV—Ni. Burt 84 kickoff return (run failed)
LV—Sierocky 35 run (Faas run)
LV—Faas 3 run (Sierocky run)
LV—Marinchak 4 pass from Sierocky (kick blocked)
SV—Ni. Burt 6 run (pass failed)
SV—Ni. Burt 49 run (pass failed)
Rushing
SV—Ni. Burt 17-132; Ny. Burt 1-7; Lawrence 6-(-2)
LV—Beitel 20-95; Sierocky 16-76; McCulty 4-10; Dowden 3-6; Faas 1-3
Passing
SV—Lawrence 5-14-1-55
LV—Sierocky 9-14-1-111
Receiving
SV—Ni. Burt 3-21; Culmer 1-20; Ny. Burt 1-14
LV—Beitel 3-55; Marinchak 3-14; Dowden 2-17; Higgins 1-20
Class 2A Allegheny Conference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.