A year ago, the Greensburg Central Catholic football enjoyed a strong regular season.
The week leading up to the Centurions’ playoff game was unspeakably tragic, however, as two assistant coaches died just days apart. With players and coaches battling a myriad of emotions, the Centurions were forced to suit up for their playoff game without five starters, who were ruled ineligible for the postseason after transferring into the district.
As a result, GCC fell to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 28-8, finishing with a mark of 6-5.
With that trying season behind them, this year has a different feel for the Centurions, as the team returns several talented players, and they’ve set their sights on a title run.
“We break it down every day on state champs. That’s our goal,” said Marko Thomas, in his second season guiding the program. “I really think we have a good football team in front of us.”
The record last year is somewhat deceiving for GCC, as the Centurions were forced to reschedule their week zero game late in the process, and ultimately facing Class 5A powerhouse Upper St. Clair, which resulted in a 38-0 defeat. In the conference schedule, GCC dropped three contests, all by a touchdown or less. Those losses came against the eventual Class 1A WPIAL Champion Bishop Canevin, conference champion Clairton, and a resurgent Leechburg.
“We were in every game. A play or two each way in each game could’ve changed the outcome,” Thomas noted.
The outcome of the playoff game was largely overshadowed by the circumstances, as assistant coach William Farrell died on the previous Sunday, while fellow assistant Joseph Oslosky was killed in an automobile accident en route to Farrell’s funeral just a day before the postseason tilt.
“It was awful. I contemplated even wanting to be there,” Thomas revealed.
The offseason has given the Centurions an opportunity to reset their focus, while some players intend to dedicate their season to the departed coaches.
The Centurions will be tasked with replacing 11 seniors, all of whom are currently playing college athletics. Some of those graduated players, such as Joe Blahovec (Youngstown State), Danny Dlugos (Mercyhurst), and Aaron Stasko (Duquesne) leave significant voids, but Thomas used his first season at the helm as an opportunity to get an array of players acclimated to the varsity level, especially with a depleted roster in the playoffs.
“Luckily, we tried to rotate as much as possible last year, just trying to get as many kids in the game. That really benefited us for this year,” he stated.
At quarterback, Tyree Turner emerged as the starter midway through the 2021 campaign, and he has not looked back. While improving his reads this offseason, Turner could develop into one of the best QBs in the classification this season.
“He’s just become a leader. The kids respect him,” Thomas explained. “His throwing was spot on all summer.”
Turner certainly won’t lack options around him, as Nate Dlugos, the player Turner edged at QB last year, developed into an elite receiver down the stretch last year, earning All-Conference accolades. Amari Mack, who has received Division I offers, will also see time at receiver, while Jaydin Canady and Da’sjon Craggette will earn the bulk of the time at running back. A promising freshman, Samir Crosby, will also play a key role at a variety of skill positions.
The offensive line is not quite as accomplished, but tackle Elijah Morgan-Washington, a Latrobe native, and Ryan Kimmel will be anchors.
Many of those same players are likely to excel on defense, as Morgan-Washington will play on the line, while Kimmel will lead the linebacking unit, along with Brayen Hill and Dom Vitula, both of Latrobe. Furthermore, Mack will be a force in the secondary and has shown a penchant for kickoff and punt returns.
“If everybody does their job at the same time, good things are going to happen,” Thomas noted. “We’ve really put a focus on playing a complete game and controlling the things we can control.”
The Class 1A Eastern Conference will continue to provide stiff competition, as Clairton is considered the favorite, while Leechburg should be strong once again. Springdale, Jeannette, Riverview, and newcomer Frazier round out the rest of the conference, while Bishop Canevin shifted to another conference.
However, GCC will get another chance against the Crusaders, as a matchup looms in Week One after GCC begins the slate at 3A school Mount Pleasant Area in Week Zero. Additional games include West Greene and 2A heavyweight Washington.
