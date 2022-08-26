Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.