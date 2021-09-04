ELIZABETH - The Ligonier Valley football team had an upset on its mind.
The Rams delivered and stunned the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A with a convincing 26-14 victory against Elizabeth Forward on Friday at Warrior Stadium.
“We knew that (Elizabeth Forward) was a phenomenal football program,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “They have great players, great coaching, and they have great tradition. We all know what they were last year.”
Elizabeth Forward is the reigning Class 3A runners-up after the Warriors fell against Central Valley, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A state champions.
Elizabeth Forward also rarely loses at Warrior Stadium. But Ligonier Valley (2-0) dealt Elizabeth Forward (1-1) its first home loss since Oct. 5, 2018, when the Warriors were shut out by North Catholic.
Since then, the Warriors rattled off nine straight at Warrior Stadium, and 11 wins in their last games 13 overall after going unbeaten during the regular season in 2020. Elizabeth Forward's last regular-season loss before Friday came on Oct. 4, 2019 at North Catholic. A week earlier, it was a 26-17 setback at Derry Area as the three teams frequently battled atop the Class 3A Big East Conference.
Ligonier Valley took it to Elizabeth Forward from the outset on Friday, as the first offensive play from scrimmage went for a 68-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Haden Sierocky found a streaking Grant Dowden down the middle of the field, as the Rams used a quick-strike to score against an Elizabeth Forward defense that has been ranked among the best in Class 3A for the last several years.
“It was a great play,” Beitel said. “Haden hit Grant and Grant’s a great athlete and gets the ball in space, and he was gone. It set the tone and we just kept riding that momentum.”
That proved to be the case both on offense and defense, though the Rams were particularly stout on the defensive end of the ball, and several of their different blitzes confused the Warriors’ young front.
“We knew just on film that they are a very well coached team,” Elizabeth Forward coach Mike Collodi said. “They brought a lot of pressures tonight, blitzing linebackers, and it made it difficult for our young offensive line to pick up the different blitzes. I am not taking any credit from them, because (Ligonier Valley) is a heck of a football team.”
The Rams limited the Warriors’ rushing attack to just 103 total yards. The Ligonier Valley defense came up with seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
“I thought above all else, I thought our defense was just lights out,” Beitel said. “They were flying all over the place. We got great linebacker play, and our secondary was tough, I just can’t say enough about what our defense did.”
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Hay picked up four of those sacks. Several came on crucial plays to help the Ligonier Valley offense regain possession.
“Jacob is a maniac, and he only knows one speed,” Beitel said. “(Jacob) is a tremendous athlete and I am super proud of him. He is one of the nicest kids that I have ever had the pleasure to coach, and I am beyond excited for him for all of the success he had.”
Senior defensive back Ryan Harbert was also frequently around the ball, as he finished with seven solo tackles.
But it wasn’t all defense that helped Ligonier Valley knock off Elizabeth Forward at home.
The Ligonier Valley offense also got into the act.
The Rams scored all 26 points in the first half, which is all they needed to beat the Warriors.
Sierocky completed 6 of 12 passes for 184 yards and also scored four total touchdowns – two passing, two rushing – against an Elizabeth Forward defense that shut out Ringgold last week.
“(Haden) is still growing,” Beitel said. “I know he is a competitor, and he makes great plays and he is still maturing. He has only played quarterback in his entire life for two years now.”
The Warriors responded to the early Ligonier Valley score by taking the ensuing kick 60 yards into Rams’ territory. Davontay Brownfield tied the game, 7-7, with a 1-yard touchdown and Ethan Callaghan added the extra point.
Elizabeth Forward regained possession after a three-and-out, but on the first play of the new drive, Grant Dowden picked off Warriors’ quarterback Zion White. The ensuing drive stalled, however, following a Sierocky fumble on fourth down that the Warriors recovered.
But the defense stayed strong for Ligonier Valley, forcing another Elizabeth Forward punt and taking over possession at midfield.
On the first play of the drive, Sierocky connected with Nick Beitel on a 49-yard pass play, and the junior quarterback scored on a sneak, as Ligonier Valley regained the lead, 13-7 following a blocked extra point.
The Ligonier Valley offense converted after another EF punt, as the Rams went 63 yards in 11 plays. Sierocky found Matthew Marinchak for a 20-yard score to give Ligonier Valley a 19-7 lead following a failed two-point try.
Ligonier Valley scored again with 3:23 to play in the half. Sierocky picked up his second rushing touchdown – and fourth total – on a 33-yard run, as George Golden’s extra point gave the Rams a 26-7 halftime lead.
Brownfield had the lone score of the second half, as he caught a 9-yard pass from White, and Callaghan added the extra point to set the final.
It wasn’t enough as the Rams were able to finish off their 12-point upset victory.
Ligonier Valley seeks to continue the momentum during the Rams’ home opener, 7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field against Jeannette in another non-conference matchup.
“We are super proud of this victory,” Beitel said. “We had a very tough open, as we played a 4A team week one and a 3A team week two. I can’t say enough about the job that my coaches have done and our kids have done.”
