A week after managing to force their will on the ground the Ligonier Valley Rams found some tough sledding in their home debut against Southmoreland.
The Southmoreland Scots dominated the Rams in a 48-7 win, spoiling the Rams’ home-opener.
Both teams were coming into the game after seeing their lead running backs post 200-yard games in their week zero wins. It was Dasjon Craggette and the Scots that got the better of John Jablunovsky and the Rams in this meeting.
Last season the teams met at Southmoreland, and it was a completely different story, one that saw Ligonier Valley go on the road and get a win. This year the roles were reversed and then some.
It was an all around dominant performance by Southmoreland. Leading the way again was Craggette as he posted 194 yards and 3 touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball the Southmoreland defense was largely able to shut down John Jablunovsky after his stellar week zero.
It wasn’t just John Jablunovsky that got shut down, it was the entire Rams offense. John Jablunovsky was only able to muster 21 yards on eight carries, a sharp downturn in efficiency.
With the Southmoreland offense managing to pile on the points, the Ligonier Valley offense was not designed to play from behind. With such focus on the running game, falling behind can be a death sentence for a team.
Despite trailing and needing to make up points in a hurry, the Rams remained committed to the ground game, only attempting two passes in the game. This was despite the fact that the Rams trailed big early on, finding themselves down 35-0 at the half.
Prior to the season coach Roger Beitel knew that this season would have a steep learning curve for his new players who are getting experience on the fly. After showing that they have what it takes to win in week zero, week one showed that there is still plenty to learn for an exceedingly young Ligonier Valley Rams team.
The loss is one to forget for the Rams, who will look to establish some more positive momentum on the road next Friday when they travel to play Greensburg Salem.
