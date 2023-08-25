The Ligonier Valley Rams started the 2023 season on the right foot as they battled against Springdale and earned a 28-14 win.
The Rams were on the road to open up the season, a big test for a team that is used to winning, but returns just one senior to their roster.
The Rams were clearly up to the challenge against the Springdale Dynamos.
Ligonier Valley deployed an unwavering rush attack that was led by John Jablunovsky. He ran the football 21 times in the win. A player that head coach Roger Bietel said was amongst the most athletic he had ever coached proved him to be correct.
John Jablunovsky amassed an impressive 208 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the win. He managed to score from 41 yards out, along with scores of 17 and six yards.
Not far behind was another member of the Jablunovsky family as Mark Jablunovsky ran the ball eight times for 24 yards in the win for the Rams. Together the Jablunovsky’s accounted for an impressive 232 yards of offense.
The second leading rusher for the Rams was Cole Henry. Henry managed to rack up 45 yards on nine carries in the win.
Ligonier Valley only attempted three passes in the win, completing one of them. The one pass that was completed was hauled in by John Jablunovsky for a ten-yard gain. Firing out that pass was Bowie Schreyer
The game was a close contest throughout, with the bulk of the scoring coming in the second half.
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams were able to find the endzone in the second quarter. The game entered halftime without much separation between the two teams.
In the second half, the Rams managed to add three more touchdowns to their total, while Springdale was only able to muster one.
Two of those three touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, helping to seal the deal for the Rams as they escaped from Springdale with the win to start their season 1-0.
Next week the Ligonier Valley Rams will get to play in front of a home crowd as they host Southmoreland and look to bump their record up to 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.