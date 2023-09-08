The Ligonier Valley Rams are looking to wipe their lopsided loss to Southmoreland away from their minds, and there is no better way to do it than by getting back on the field. Ligonier Valley will get that chance when it travels to Greensburg to take on the Golden Lions of Greensburg Salem.
The Rams come into this matchup with two very different results behind them. In week zero the Rams went on the road and beat Springdale. In week one they returned home and were beaten handily by Southmoreland 48-7.
Now Ligonier Valley will get a chance to right the ship and get back in the win column against a Greensburg Salem team that is also looking to fix its own issues early on in the season.
The Golden Lions are 0-2 after their first two games, and they are coming off of a 26-21 loss to Derry Area a week ago.
Luckily for the Rams, the formula to get back to winning remains relatively simple, run the ball.
In their week zero win against Springdale, Ligonier Valley was able to run the ball with ease. Running back John Jablunovsky totaled over 200 yards on the ground and found the endzone three times in the 28-14 win.
Last week was a completely different story for the Rams. The Southmoreland defense was able to successfully stop John Jablunovsky and the rest of Ligonier Valley’s rushing attack.
John Jablunovsky was limited to just 21 yards on eight carries, and the team as a whole was limited to 131 yards rushing. That total is less than what he had managed to put together on his own in the opening week of the season.
Returning effectiveness to the running game will likely be the top priority for a Rams team that has only attempted five passes through the first two games.
On the defensive side of the ball, Ligonier Valley will have to stop the run in order to find success. If that sounds simple and cliché, it’s because it is, but for the Rams it is also the truth.
Last week the Rams were beaten heavily by Dasjon Craggette and Southmoreland’s ground game. Craggette totaled 193 yards on just 12 carries in the win for the Scots. That is the type of performance that is nearly impossible to overcome for an opposing team, especially when its offense is struggling.
Ligonier Valley will get a chance to right its wrongs on the field in Greensburg this Friday before it delves into its conference schedule with a home matchup against Apollo Ridge on Sept. 15.
