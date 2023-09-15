After winning the first game of the season, the Ligonier Valley Rams have found themselves on a two-game skid heading into their conference opener against Apollo Ridge. For some that would seem to be a cause for concern, but the Rams are fine with taking things one day at a time.
Ligonier Valley is currently undergoing a youth movement in its program that is significantly more drastic than most other teams have to go through on a year-to-year basis. When looking at results, there is a lot more to this season for the Rams than whatever their final score or record would indicate.
This week the Rams are facing down their first conference opponent of the season, and for some on the Ligonier Valley roster, it will be their first varsity conference game ever.
Much like Ligonier Valley, Apollo Ridge started its season with a victory and now finds itself at 1-2 after dropping two games in a row.
The Vikings defeated Leechburg in their opening contest before they dropped games to Valley and Deer Lakes prior to this week’s matchup against Ligonier Valley.
In Apollo Ridge’s lone win, they operated much like the Rams would like to; only throwing the ball five times while racking up 41 rushing attempts.
As recently as last week, the Vikings have shown a greater willingness to throw the ball, attempting 24 passes in the loss to Deer Lakes.
The Ligonier Valley defense will need to put together a better game in front of the home crowd in order to pick up a win against the Vikings.
Last week at Greensburg Salem, the Rams’ defense struggled at times, especially in the first half. Later on in the game, the Ligonier Valley defense found its footing and held the Golden Lions to just one second-half touchdown.
That is the type of performance that a young defense will be trying to stretch out over four quarters this week.
Offensively, the Rams will be eager to put their previous performance behind them. Against Greensburg Salem, it looked like Ligonier Valley was going to respond to the opening touchdown, but a would-be score instead turned into a costly turnover that seemed to take the wind out of the Rams’ sails.
Even though it is still in the early portion of the season, Ligonier Valley has proved to be effective at times. In week one the Rams controlled the line of scrimmage for running back John Jablunovsky en route in their win.
Returning to that level of execution on offense would go a long way for a Rams team that didn’t score on offense last week.
No matter what happens on the field, the Ligonier Valley Rams are content to take it as a learning experience. For the Rams, it’ll be a good night just because they get to play some football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.