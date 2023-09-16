The Ligonier Valley Rams opened their conference schedule on the right foot by taking care of Apollo Ridge and getting to a 2-2 record.
The Rams had lost two straight after winning their opening game, but the win has them back with an even record as conference play begins.
Things were even through the entirety of the first quarter as neither team was able to put up any points.
That changed in the second quarter when John Jablunovsky found the end zone from 11 yards out to put the Rams up 7-0.
Apollo Ridge would battle back when they scored a touchdown of their own to once again even things up, this time at 7-7.
With the halftime break nearing, the Rams’ offense got back to work. Ligonier Valley found the endzone again with the help of John Jablunovsky. This time scoring through the air on a pass from quarterback Bowie Schreyer. The extra point was missed, but the Rams were happy to take a 3-7 lead into the break.
Ligonier Valley would not have to wait long for their next score, as the dangerous John Jablunovsky got the kickoff to start the half, and took it this distance. The Rams would try to make the score more normal by attempting a two point conversion, but the try was no good, resulting in the 19-7 score.
That would be the only score of the third quarter and the Rams would hold the lead going into the fourth and final quarter.
There Ligonier Valley would extend the lead when Schreyer would find the end zone himself. This time the Rams would convert the two point try to make it a 27-7 game.
Apollo Ridge would attempt to come back into the game, and would score one more time to get within two scores at 27-14, but the effort would eventually come up short.
That wasn’t the end of the scoring though, as John Jablunovsky would reach the end zone one more time to make it a 34-14 game
Not only does the win get the Rams off to a good start in conference play, it was also win number 150 for Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Bietel.
Now at 2-2, the Rams will have to continue on into conference play with a matchup on the road at Steel Valley next week. There the Rams will be looking to get back to a winning record for the first time since their week one victory, and for victory number 151 for coach Bietel.
