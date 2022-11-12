The Ligonier Valley Rams playoff run came to an end tonight at Blackhawk High School 52-0 falling to Beaver Falls on a rain-soaked night.
The game was moved to Blackhawk High School because of an accident that involved an electric transformer near Geneva College, forcing the move to Blackhawk about an hour before the scheduled kickoff.
“Just glad we got the game in. I didn’t think we would get it in. When all that happened we kinda just sat around and waited," said Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone.
Likewise, coach Ligonier Valley's Roger Beitel tipped his hat to “everyone involved (for making the game happen), their game manager and everyone involved.”
Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner opened the scoring on the Tigers' first play of their opening drive when he connected on a 79-yard TD pass to Trey Singleton making the score 8-0 after Brickner’s 2-point conversion.
Beaver Falls would strike again on their next possession when Trey Singleton scored on a handoff at 4:16 of the first quarter and a 16-0 lead on another Brickner 2-point conversion.
After a 3-and-out on the next Ligonier Valley possession, Singleton returned the punt 75 yards and a commanding 22-0 lead after a missed two-point try.
Turnovers, stalled drives, and a tough Beaver Falls defense held Ligonier Valley to one first-half first down.
Beaver Falls would score twice more before the half when Da’Sean Anderson scored on a one-yard plunge at 3:44 of the second quarter and Brickner connected for his second TD toss of the half to Da’talian Beauford with 1:34 to play and a 38-0 halftime lead.
Nardone said his team was focused during their week of practice and “they were focused and locked in and executed all night."
Beaver Falls opened the second half the way they finished the first when Drey Hall plunged in from one yard out at 4:49 of the third quarter to put the Tigers up 46-0 after the Di’Nari Harris two-point conversion.
Beaver Falls wrapped up the scoring late in the fourth quarter when Christian Dawkins scored on a four-yard handoff at 2:22, capping the scoring at 52-0 after a missed conversion.
“Hat’s off to them. I don't think there was much our kids could have done any differently. They got off to a fast start with a long pass and it just kinda snowballed from there,” Beitel said.
One bright spot for the Rams was John Jablunovsky who
"(He) played stellar defense, breaking up multiple passes against one of the top receivers in the state," Beitel said. "He made some outstanding plays and proved he can cover someone of that caliber. That was one of the bright spots tonight."
Turnovers and stalled drives plagued the Rams all night. However, Beitel was quick to praise his team on their tremendous season.
“Our kids did a great job this season," he said. "Super proud of the effort. Super proud of the accomplishments they had.”
