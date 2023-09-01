Despite having an exceedingly young football team, the Ligonier Valley Rams were able to go on the road in week zero and return home with a win.
This week they will get their first chance to bring that new experience back and play in front of a home crowd as they host Southmoreland for their first home game of the season.
Last week the Rams found victory off of the back, or rather the legs, of John Jablunovsky. He ran all over Springdale in Ligonier Valley’s week zero matchup. John Jablunovsky toted the rock 21 times for over 200 yards in the win, and with that kind of performance he is sure to be on Southmoreland’s radar coming into the game.
Southmoreland will be coming into the matchup with a similar story as Ligonier Valley. Just like how John Jablunovsky had a massive game on the ground in week zero, Southmoreland saw just as much success on the ground with their running back, Dasjon Craggette.
Craggette put up eerily similar numbers to John Jablunovsky, as he went for 216 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries.
That is where the comparisons between the two offenses really end. Outside of John Jablunovsky and the ground game the Rams didn’t do much else. They only attempted three passes in their win against Springdale.
Meanwhile, Southmoreland attempted to deploy more of a balanced offensive attack as they attempted 13 passes in their game against McGuffey, completing seven of them for 66 yards and a touchdown.
This also potentially gives the Ligonier Valley defense another chance to make plays of their own. Southmoreland threw two interceptions in their week zero game. Against an offense that runs the ball as consistently and as well as the Rams do turning the ball over will quickly turn the tides of a game.
Southmoreland is also coming into this matchup fresh off of a win against McGuffey, so unlike last season both teams will be coming into the game with a win already under their belts.
Last season the matchup went in favor of the Ligonier Valley Rams, but this year’s team has a lot of new faces and a lot of players who are just now making their presence felt on Friday nights.
This early season matchup figures to be somewhat of a measuring stick game for both teams. Can Southmoreland show that they are a better team than the one that started 0-2 last season? Can Ligonier Valley continue winning while so many players are getting experience as it happens?
The game seems destined to be won by whatever team can run the ball better than the other, and with both teams having backs with 200+ yard performances a week ago, it could go either way.
