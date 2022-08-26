Ligonier Valley has 13 returning seniors coming back for the 2022-23 football season, after a 2021-22 season that saw the team go 8-3.
It nearly matches the number of seniors the Rams lost to graduation last year.
While the numbers are close, the experience at the varsity level of those returning players is not quite up to those departed seniors.
“We have 13 seniors but we lack varsity experience,” Ligonier Valley head football coach Roger Beitel. “It is one of the things that we are working on right now. It is to try and develop some time of depth and try and find some young players that can contribute at the varsity level. And then, (we) need to take those kids that should be varsity players and get them ready to compete at the varsity level on Friday nights.”
Some of the seniors that the Rams lost to graduation include Nick Beitel, Ryan Harbert, Grant Dowden, Miles Higgins, Matthew Marinchak, Khorter Drury and Kaden Faas.
“We lost 12 seniors from last year,” Beitel said. “10 of those 12 were two-way starters. There are a lot of holes to fill with that group that left, but by the same token, with a lot of injuries last year, it opened up opportunities for some of the younger kids to get in and get some varsity experience, especially toward the end of the season. They got some valuable experience, but it is a lot different when the lights turn on.”
One of the returning seniors for Ligonier Valley is Haden Sierocky, who started the last three years for the Rams.
On the offensive side Haden Sierocky will be a three-year starter for us,” Beitel said. “He has a clearly defined role.”
Others on the offensive that Beitel has an eye on are Broderick Schreyer, Colin Smith and Ty Wilkins.
“Schreyer started for us last year and threw for over 800 yards at the quarterback position,” Beitel said. “Smith and Wilkins are kids on the offensive line who were starters for us last year and are all returning.”
The Rams have five players returning on defense.
“On the defensive side, we are returning five guys that had varsity experience upfront Logan Mulheren started every game for us as a defensive lineman as did Billy Sugden,” Beitel said. “McKinley Shearer started for us at linebacker later in the season. As the season went on, he got a lot more playing time as did Nick Lonas at the outside linebacker position. And then there is Sierocky in the secondary. Four kids that are coming back with starting varsity experience and five on the defensive side.”
Sierocky will be a leader for Ligonier Valley with his three years of starting experience, but Beitel is looking for all of his seniors to bear some of the responsibilities of leading.
“All the seniors are expected to be leaders for sure,” Beitel said. “Haden is the kid who has the most experience, so I think a lot of kids are going to look to him to be a leader on the field. We have a lot of kids that will be leaders, our team voted and they selected Sugden, Schreyer, Wilkins and Logan Mulheren as their captains for this season. Obviously, their body of work in the offseason has been that of dedication and leadership. When you have 13 seniors, they all should accept and take on some sort of leadership responsibilities.”
