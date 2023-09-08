The heatwave may have finally broken, but the Ligonier Valley Rams’ offense couldn’t break through in a 34-7 loss to the Greensburg Salem Golden Lions.
The Rams’ defense put the offense in a hole early following a touchdown drive by the Golden Lions that put them up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Early on the Ligonier Valley offense showed some signs of life. Looking to counter the Greensburg Salem touchdown, the Rams began their drive around midfield after a short kickoff by the Golden Lions.
Ligonier Valley managed to move the ball in chunks down the field and we’re threatening to score.
For a second it looked like the Rams were an extra point away from tying the game, but as the ball carrier got close to the goal line he fumbled, and the officials ruled that it happened before he crossed the line.
Instead of the play resulting in a touchdown for Ligonier Valley, the unpopular rule states that it is a touchback, with Greensburg Salem getting the ball at the 20-yard line.
With the unfortunate ruling behind them, it was up to the Rams’ defense to get momentum back for their team. Instead, a deflating moment got worse for Ligonier Valley as Greensburg Salem moved down the field and scored in just two plays.
From there Ligonier Valley struggled to replicate the success that they managed to put together earlier.
The Rams’ next drive went three-and-out, and things didn’t get any better on fourth down when Mark Jablunovsky went to punt the ball away and had it blocked by Greensburg Salem.
The Golden Lions got the ball in prime position to add to their lead, taking over at Ligonier Valley’s 14-yard line.
Greensburg Salem made good on the opportunity when Golden Lions’ quarterback Peyton Chismar called his own number and found the endzone to extend the home team’s lead to 20 points.
On Ligonier Valley’s next offensive possession, it was more of the same. Sloppy exchanges and subpar ball security had the Rams struggling to hold on to the ball long enough to make it to fourth down. Against all odds, the Rams managed to hold on long enough to flip the field on a punt.
Back on defense, Ligonier Valley showed they still had some fight, bending but not breaking, and holding Greensburg Salem short on a fourth down attempt.
Despite finding some success on defense, the Rams’ offense still couldn’t get things going, once again punting the ball away to the Golden Lions.
With the ball again, Greensburg Salem put together another drive, and it was Peyton Chismar once again finding the endzone, this time by correctly reading the defense and keeping the ball himself on a read-option play.
That extended the Greensburg Salem lead to 27-0, which would hold for the rest of the first half.
The Rams would get the ball coming out of the halftime break, and even after the break, the team couldn’t find much movement.
After punting the ball away to the Golden Lions once again, it would be the Ligonier Valley defense that would start to string things together. After putting the Golden Lions behind the sticks, Mark Jablunovsky would rise up and snag an interception and race back to the endzone untouched to put the Rams on the board and trim the lead to 27-7.
Greensburg Salem would manage to mount one more touchdown drive before the game would end to bring the lead to its final total of 34-7.
Before the game would end though, the Rams would show some more signs of life, coming out of the locker room after giving up 27 points, the Ligonier Valley defense looked much more cohesive in the second half.
They limited the Golden Lions to just one more score and successfully slowed them down on multiple drives.
On offense, things still weren’t ideal, but the Rams did finally get some movement in between the 20s. Greensburg Salem would tighten up in the red zone, but after struggling to get much of anything going the movement was promising.
Despite the loss, head coach Roger Beitel was mostly happy with what he saw on the field against Greensburg Salem. “It was a great night because our kids got an opportunity to play football.” said Beitel, “At one point we had eight sophomores and freshmen on the field and they were making plays.”
That type of growth is what coach Beitel has his focus on, “I’m starting to see every week one or two more that don’t have that deer in the headlights look.” said Beitel.
“We have some kids that are playing on a varsity football field at Greensburg Salem who last year were starters on a junior-high football team playing an eighth-grade schedule, and now they’re playing on a Friday night. So the fact that we’re even as competitive as we are, I think a lot of credit has to go to our kids and their ability to battle.” said coach Bietel, putting things into perspective.
Next week the Rams will return home and start their conference schedule by taking on Apollo Ridge. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
