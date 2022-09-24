The Allegheny Conference leading and 4th ranked in the state Steel Valley Ironmen (4-0, 2-0) came calling on the Ligonier Valley Rams 3-2 (1-1) Friday at Weller Field.
And Ligonier Valley found it difficult to answer the call.
“They beat us at the dinner table, they beat us in the weight room, and hats off to them, that’s a fantastic football team,” said coach Roger Beitel after his team suffered their second home loss of the year dropping the contest 48-0 to Steel Valley.
Entering the game Haden Sierocky had 463 yards rushing, 10 total TDs and three interceptions, but he was held in check all night with five yards rushing and threw an interception in the second quarter on a double pass.
Miscues cost the Rams all evening according to Beitel, “Ultimately, the big difference was when you play a great football team you got to be perfect. And whenever we got something going, we just would have a self-inflicted wound. A penalty, a false start, you get behind the sticks … just a tough, tough night.”
Their tough night was punctuated by Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins who had 63 first-half rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in addition to throwing a 55-yard smart bomb to Makhal Valentine in the first quarter for Steel Valley’s second score of the game.
Joining Brookins for a big night was Donald Barksdale who kicked off the scoring in the first quarter, on the second play of the Ironmen’s opening drive with a 57-yard touchdown run off-tackle. Barksdale would finish his day with 164 yards rushing (with 115 in the first half), 30 yards receiving, and two touchdowns.
After Steel Valley jumped out to a 35-0 lead at the half, the mercy rule was instituted for the second half, but that didn’t slow Steel Valley down, as they scored on their first two drives of the second half to cap its scoring.
The Rams’ night was not a total loss as a couple of freshmen led the team in rushing with second-half efforts of 32 yards for Jacob Petalino and 20 yards for Cole Henry.
The Rams mounted a late fourth-quarter drive to the Steel Valley one-yard line but a fumble by Henry was recovered by Steel Valley in the end zone.
Steel Valley was able to run out the clock a few plays later.
“It was a big game for us; it’s a conference game. You know, they are well coached, a good team. They play hard at home, so you know we just were a little stronger than they were tonight,” said Steel Valley head coach Ray Braszo.
Ligonier Valley will belly back up to the dinner table next Friday when they travel to Yough for another conference game.
