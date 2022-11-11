The Ligonier Valley Rams mantra as they have entered the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs has been “why not us?”
And why not them? The Rams upended Western Beaver 27-20 last week in the WPIAL’s opening round of playoff games, securing their first WPIAL playoff victory in school history last Friday.
The No. 7-seeded Ligonier Valley Rams will look to build on that win when they face the No. 2 Beaver Falls Tigers Friday at 7 p.m. at Geneva College.
“We’re loose,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “The pressure is on the two seeds, not on the seven. “The seven goes in with a mindset, we have nothing to lose and everything to win. So, we’re loose … there’s no pressure. We’ve been on the other side of it, we’ve been the No. 1 (seeds) and No. 2 (seeds). Honestly, all the pressure is on you because you’re the one that’s expected to win. So, for us, I mean it’s bonus football. It’s an opportunity for us to continue to play and enjoy what all of their labor has brought to the football team”
This year, the Tigers finished first in the WPIAL 2A Midwestern Conference and received a bye in last week’s WPIAL first round of playoffs.
The Rams will have their eyes on Beaver Falls’ quarterback Jaren Brickner.
“Everything runs through (him),” Beitel said. “He’s a dual-threat QB who will have the option to beat you with the pass or run on every play. That’s a staple of what a lot of good teams have (that element to their offense).”
Beitel explained how his coaches will work to identify early what Beaver Falls’ variations and its schematic differences to the popular spread offense it will use.
“Because so many teams run a variation, and so many teams are in the shotgun and three and four wide receiver sets … what we see … and what we prepare for and then what we get on game day are often very different,” Beitel said.
When Brickner throws the ball, he will likely be looking for WR Trey Singleton who averages 36.6 yards per reception and has seven touchdowns.
Ligonier Valley focused game preparation on trying to congeal all the parts that got it this far this season.
“(We are working) to solidify what is our bread and butter and to make sure we’re solid in blocking because each week it changes a lot,” Beitel said.
The Rams will be without two of their top players, Nick Lonas and Billy Sugden.
“At this point, he’s (Lonas) the only thing we know for sure, and Billy Sugden who we lost back at Yough,” Beitel said.
The Beaver Falls team speed will be an advantage to helping it shake off any bye-week rust.
“When you have as much speed as they do, I’m sure it’s not going to take them long to get caught back up to the gear which they need to play at,” Beitel said.
Beitel doesn’t expect the bye week for the Tigers to have a significant impact on their readiness.
“They’re going to be excited; they are home,” Beitel said “They were in the WPIAL finals last year. They have a storied tradition. I think they’re going to be ready to play.”
